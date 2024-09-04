YU Seeks to Widen Its Influence

One year after Yeshiva University introduced an innovative online education program, it is again expanding its reach. The newest creation by the school’s online arm, known as YU Global, has entered into a new partnership with Hillel Yeshiva High School while expanding its collaborations with the Chief Rabbi of England and Chabad emissaries.

YU Global focuses on rapidly developing high-quality, skills-based courses using Artificial Intelligence technology and online learning experts, empowering learners and businesses to thrive in the dynamic job market. It offers both individual certificate programs and customized corporate training solutions.

A central aim of its imaginative approach is to support learners at every stage of their career. It doesn’t matter if they are tracking a new field, seeking their first position, pursuing a new profession or advancing in their current environment. YU Global also offers customized training solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses looking to retrain their workforce.

By harnessing the power of ethical AI in content development, YU Global acts as a bridge between traditional education and the rapidly evolving job market. This approach promises that learners will stay ahead in their fields with the most modern practical skills.

Dr. Danielle Wozniak, Vice President for Global Initiatives and Business Strategies at YU, explained what motivates the school.

“YU Global’s purpose is to create advanced learning opportunities that benefit communities across the world,” she said. The school seeks to encounter students “at all stages of their lives.” YU Global has formed partnerships with Jewish nonprofits, businesses and other organizations while creating curricula that are tailored to their specific needs. She called them “a testament to our university’s leadership in innovative, online and hybrid education.” She also pointed to YU’s “forward-thinking use of technology” to meet the diverse needs of students.

The school offers opportunities for in-demand, flexible, affordable and convenient academic and career-based training, harnessing the power of ethical AI in content development that guarantees that students stay on top of innovation in their fields with the latest practical skills.

YU Global forms partnerships with Jewish non-profits, businesses and other organizations while creating curricula that are tailored to their specific needs.

Individual learners may access these courses directly through YU Global’s platform or partner organizations that host the classes themselves.

In partnership with Hillel Yeshiva High School of Ocean Township, N.J., YU Global is also transforming high school education. It makes cutting-edge online professional-grade paralegal and financial training programs available to students. These are usually reserved for college-level education. These certificate programs will arm students with immediate and marketable skills for today’s competitive job market. This will allow them to obtain summer internships. It also will open doors previously unavailable to high school graduates.

“We are not just preparing students for college,” Beth Chesir, YU Global’s Director of marketing and enrollment, said. “We are preparing them for life. This program bridges the gap between traditional high school education and the real-world skills that employers demand.”

YU Global hopes to expand its revolutionary program to other forward-thinking high schools across the country, potentially reshaping the landscape of secondary education in America.

In partnership with the Chief Rabbi of England, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, YU Global seeks to enrich Judaism globally through the Shalem Fellowship. It combines online learning with traditional Torah study to empower future Jewish leaders worldwide. The Fellowship will feature teaching by prominent London rabbis, alongside visiting scholars from the Yeshiva University faculty. “This program showcases YU Global’s innovative approach,” Rabbi Mirvis said. “We’re excited to offer our scholars the chance to explore Judaism through a global lens, guided by leading voices. This fellowship allows students to deepen their Jewish knowledge while continuing their education within a flexible, global framework.”

YU Global also is announcing “The Shluchim’s Tool Box: Communication and Counseling” which will equip Chabad emissaries with essential skills to identify and address mental health issues that people may experience due to the stresses of modern living. The curriculum weaves together the teachings and wisdom of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, z’al, with contemporary intervention and referral techniques.

Through this course, the emissaries develop a comprehensive range of responses, enabling them to provide compassionate support and guidance to those in need. “YU Global is looking forward to reshaping the landscape of education with other forward-thinking institutions, meeting the standards of quality familiar to Yeshiva University,” Wozniak said. She added YU Global is eager to re-form the landscape of education along “with other forward-thinking institutions, meeting the standards of quality familiar to Yeshiva University.”

For information, see global.yu.edu.