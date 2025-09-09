Old Libel in a ‘Newish’ Outfit: Demonizing Lobbying for Israel—U.S. Relationship

A disturbing chorus is echoing across America’s fringes—and increasingly into its mainstream. From far-left activists to right-wing “manosphere” influencers, the refrain is the same: U.S. support for Israel isn’t about shared democratic values, overlapping interests, or decades of alliance. It’s because AIPAC and “Jewish billionaires” have supposedly “bought” Washington.

This message is as lazy as it is dangerous. It claims American leaders couldn’t possibly support Israel on the merits. No, they must be bribed or blackmailed. At its core, this narrative is nothing new. It’s the recycling of one of the oldest antisemitic tropes: that Jews secretly pull the strings of governments.

Antisemitism in the Manosphere

The “manosphere”—a loose web of influencers from Andrew Tate to “red pill” podcasters—has become fertile ground for this narrative. On Tate’s channels, conspiracies about Jewish “control” of banks and governments are repackaged for millions of young followers. Nick Fuentes—though openly extreme—links AIPAC and “Jewish billionaires” to U.S. “corruption.” Even in less extremist podcaster spaces, claims that “Zionist money controls Washington” circulate as if they were common sense.

This isn’t foreign policy critique. It’s the old blood libel of Jewish manipulation, dressed up as anti-elite populism and fed to audiences without the historical grounding to recognize it.

The Far Left’s Mirror Image

On the far-left, the script is almost identical. Progressive coalitions like “Reject AIPAC” accuse the pro-Israel lobby of “buying elections” and undermining democracy. “Justice Democrats,” a progressive PAC founded by leaders of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign cast AIPAC as a sinister force of corruption. After his 2024 defeat, Rep. Jamaal Bowman blamed “AIPAC’s dark money.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in, blaming Democratic losses on “AIPAC spending” rather than on campaign failures.

This rhetoric is rarely, if ever, applied to other lobbies. Cuban-Americans shape U.S. policy toward Cuba. Armenian-Americans push for genocide recognition. The NAR (National Association of Realtors) and AARP spend many multiples of AIPAC. Big Tech and Big Oil dwarf its resources. Yet almost no one mutters they secretly control Washington. When Jews advocate for their views on the shared interests of the US and Israel, suddenly then it’s conspiratorial treachery.

AIPAC’s Actual Role

AIPAC is influential, but hardly unique. In the 2022–23 cycle, it spent nearly $80 million—a large figure, but far below the NAR, AARP, or Big Pharma. What AIPAC does is not sorcery: it organizes, educates, and mobilizes voters around an issue millions of Americans—Jews and non-Jews alike—care about.

That’s not corruption. That’s democracy.

Yet AIPAC is uniquely singled out. Why? Because conspiracy theories about Jewish influence have centuries of traction, while conspiracies about oil companies, Silicon Valley, or other foreign states don’t scratch the same ancient itch.

Take Qatar. Doha has spent lavishly to shape U.S. universities, think tanks, and media coverage, funneling hundreds of millions into lobbying and PR. The Gulf monarchy bankrolls Al Jazeera, funds Hamas, and sponsors Islamist movements worldwide. Its lobbying dwarfs AIPAC’s. Northwestern University even recently admitted that nearly $1 billion in Qatari donations came with conditions silencing criticism of Qatar. And yet, there are no viral posts warning that “Qataris secretly control America.” But when Jews and their allies advocate for survival in their indigenous homeland, far too many treat it as a global plot.

Why U.S.–Israel Support Exists

The narrative also collapses under scrutiny. U.S. support for Israel long predates AIPAC. In 1948, President Truman made the U.S. the first country to recognize the Jewish state. Ronald Reagan called Israel a “loyal friend” while forging an alliance against Soviet influence. Barack Obama expanded military cooperation even while sparring over policy with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Why? Because Israel’s interests align with America’s. Iran’s proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—attack both Israel and U.S. forces. The Houthis fire at U.S. Navy ships. Iranian-backed militias target American troops in Syria and Iraq. Beyond that: Israel shares intelligence that saves American lives; its cyber and missile-defense innovations underpin U.S. security; its battlefield experience informs U.S. doctrine; and as the region’s only liberal democracy, Israel is America’s natural ally against authoritarian powers—Iran, Russia, and China—that seek to dominate one of the world’s most vital regions.

To pretend otherwise is to ignore geopolitical reality.

The Hypocrisy Laid Bare

The claim that “AIPAC bought Washington” isn’t just false; it’s hypocritical. Politicians routinely respond to constituents, donors, and activists—on Cuba, Ukraine, gun rights, climate, you name it. Only when it comes to Jews and Israel is this advocacy regularly depicted as sinister.

That’s not coincidence. It’s antisemitism.

The Real Cost of Lazy Conspiracies

This rhetoric isn’t harmless. It mainstreams the idea that Jews cannot advocate without corrupting. It delegitimizes an alliance rooted in shared interests by reducing it to shadowy manipulation. And it tells young Americans—left and right—that antisemitic tropes are “common sense.”

Worse, it fuels the fantasy that Israel is a foreign project that can be dismantled like French Algeria. Anti-Zionists cling to this analogy: Jews, like French colonists in North Africa, are outsiders who must manipulate America to survive, otherwise they could be terrorized into leaving. But Jews are not outsiders. They are indigenous to Israel. Unlike the French in Algeria, Jews did not come from a metropole across the sea—they returned to join Jews who had never left.

This false framework, encouraged by “AIPAC controls Congress”-style conspiracies, gives extremists a dangerous sense of inevitability—that Israel can be undone through violence. That delusion has fueled a century of wars, terrorism, and rejectionism. Feeding it—under the guise of anti-corruption populism or progressive purity—further condemns Israelis and Palestinians alike to bloodshed.

And in the U.S., these conspiracies bleed into harassment and violence against Jews. If Jews are portrayed as a disloyal, corrupting force, then ordinary Jews in the U.S. become fair game. We already see it: Jewish students targeted on campus, synagogues vandalized, professionals smeared as disloyal, and Jews from LA to NY physically attacked and even murdered. The costs are not abstract. They are immediate and dangerous.

America’s support for Israel isn’t based on bribery. It isn’t corruption. It isn’t AIPAC puppet mastery. It is recognition of shared values, interests, and threats, consistent across Democratic and Republican administrations for 75 years.

The claim that it’s all about AIPAC or “Jewish money” is not clever analysis or radical “red-pill” truth-telling. It’s the laziest dishonesty, rooted in antisemitic tropes that have justified pogroms, expulsions, and genocide for centuries. Whether those parroting it know it or not, they are trafficking in one of history’s oldest and deadliest libels. That makes this rhetoric not only wrong but dangerous—for Jews and for anyone who values truth and democratic debate.