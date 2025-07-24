The Duty of Care: Reclaiming True Viewpoint Diversity and Academic Freedom

The future of American education is at a crossroads: The ideals of “viewpoint diversity” and “academic freedom” increasingly conflict with rising antisemitism and the institutionalization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.
As the Trump administration purports to promote ideological diversity among faculty, critics passionately defend academic freedom. Rather than harmonizing, these principles are weaponized in political battles where they are not mutually exclusive but inherently aligned.
At this week’s Congressional hearing of the Education and Workforce Committee, titled “Antisemitism in Higher Education: Examining the Role of Faculty, Funding, and Ideology,” Representatives questioned the presidents of Georgetown University, UC Berkeley, and the City University of New York. Rep. Glenn Grothman raised concerns about ideological imbalance among university faculty, asking whether their departments reflect the ideological diversity of the broader American public. He specifically challenged the witnesses on whether it was problematic that up to 95% of faculty lean toward the progressive left, which animates contemporary antisemitism. The university presidents appeared largely untroubled by this ideological skew, so long as open debate was permitted on campus.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s testimony before the House Education Committee last month underscored the confusion, too. California Representative Mark Takano (D-CA) asked whether refusing to hire a Holocaust denier at Harvard constituted an ideological litmus test. McMahon dodged the question, citing Harvard’s termination of its Middle East Studies leadership.
These exchanges highlighted a deeper dilemma: a lack of a clear definition of viewpoint diversity and the limits of academic freedom.
Both concepts should be anchored in a shared, apolitical standard: The duty of care. This principle demands that professionals act with prudence to avoid harm. Any breach can form the basis for claims of negligence. The duty of care should be practiced by professors but ultimately enforced by administrators. After all, both students and faculty enter into contractual obligations with the university—through codes of conduct agreed upon at the time of enrollment and hiring.
The duty of care should be practiced by professors but ultimately enforced by administrators.
Abandoning duty of care has proven dangerous. Professors aligned with Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine are falsely accusing Israel of genocide and promoting narratives that depict Israelis as violent settler-colonial aggressors. These claims fuel demonstrations that often cross into antisemitic abuse—complete with Holocaust inversion, swastika-laced flags, and signs explicitly excluding Zionists, some 80% of Jews.
When politically charged teachings are masked as scholarship and left unchecked by administrators, a sanctioned atmosphere of hostility emerges. This hostility has extended beyond campuses and impacted our streets, as seen in the recent attacks in Boulder, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
Legitimizing the “Free Palestine” movement alongside Holocaust denial or revisionism reflects a serious breach of the duty of care. Neglecting it means allowing ideology to override academic integrity. Professors must provide accurate information, foster critical inquiry, and avoid foreseeable harm—responsibilities that administrators must enforce to maintain a safe learning environment.
Appointing a Holocaust denier to teach history at Harvard, or permitting the likes of Columbia University Professor Joseph Massad, an outspoken Hamas sympathizer, to lecture on Zionism amounts to a blatant dereliction of that obligation. So too does the appointment of Ussama Makdisi—who wrote, “I could have been one of those who broke through the siege on October 7”—as the inaugural chair of a new endowed program on Palestinian and Arab Studies at UC Berkeley. That his colleagues made this decision based solely on his “academic standards,” as Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons stated, while disregarding his apparent sympathy for terror, is a stark example of how ideologically skewed the department has become, and how normalized such sympathies now are within it.
Invoking “viewpoint diversity” to suggest there are two sides to the Holocaust is not intellectual pluralism; it’s a clear distortion of historical fact. So is the misuse of academic freedom to advance fabrications like the baseless accusation of genocide leveled at Israel. Twisting facts to fit political ideology falls within the Federal Office of Research Integrity’s definition of research misconduct: “a significant, intentional, or reckless departure from accepted practices.”
Academic freedom, though vital to intellectual inquiry, is not without limits. It is not a shield for indoctrination, intimidation or discrimination. The American Association of University Professors holds that faculty must foster diverse perspectives and independent thought. They cannot indoctrinate through censorship, impose conclusions and dogma, or promote falsehoods as fact. Speech crossing into harassment or disrupting a student’s educational experience is not academic freedom.
The nostalgic appeal to an era of politically neutral universities under the banner of academic freedom ignores reality. Such neutrality never existed. Even before Oct. 7, academic freedom was selectively applied.
At George Washington University, a professor who fostered hostility toward Israeli students was shielded by academic freedom. Meanwhile, another professor was disciplined for quoting a statement by a Black author to prompt a class discussion. The result: a perverse inversion whereby incitement is protected, and genuine academic engagement is punished.
Faculty are not free to recklessly distort facts or harass students. As in the sciences, academic conclusions must be grounded in evidence and adhere to legal definitions. Fact is not subjective, and legal standards cannot be exempted as racial or political critique.
A duty of care framework that integrates viewpoint diversity and academic freedom enables educators to explore false ideas, such as conspiracy theories or historical revisionism, without endorsing them. Teaching about dangerous ideologies is imperative. Teaching from them is professional malpractice.
For educational reform to succeed, policymakers must affirm that viewpoint diversity demands fidelity in truth and intellectual honesty. Universities, in turn, must recognize that academic freedom is not a shield for dogma, but a privilege contingent on scholarly integrity and accountability. When subsumed under a duty of care, these values no longer clash. They complete each other.
Sabrina Soffer presently works with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) and is a recent graduate of the George Washington University.
The Duty of Care: Reclaiming True Viewpoint Diversity and Academic Freedom
Sabrina Soffer
The future of American education is at a crossroads: The ideals of “viewpoint diversity” and “academic freedom” increasingly conflict with rising antisemitism and the institutionalization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.
As the Trump administration purports to promote ideological diversity among faculty, critics passionately defend academic freedom. Rather than harmonizing, these principles are weaponized in political battles where they are not mutually exclusive but inherently aligned.
At this week’s Congressional hearing of the Education and Workforce Committee, titled “Antisemitism in Higher Education: Examining the Role of Faculty, Funding, and Ideology,” Representatives questioned the presidents of Georgetown University, UC Berkeley, and the City University of New York. Rep. Glenn Grothman raised concerns about ideological imbalance among university faculty, asking whether their departments reflect the ideological diversity of the broader American public. He specifically challenged the witnesses on whether it was problematic that up to 95% of faculty lean toward the progressive left, which animates contemporary antisemitism. The university presidents appeared largely untroubled by this ideological skew, so long as open debate was permitted on campus.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s testimony before the House Education Committee last month underscored the confusion, too. California Representative Mark Takano (D-CA) asked whether refusing to hire a Holocaust denier at Harvard constituted an ideological litmus test. McMahon dodged the question, citing Harvard’s termination of its Middle East Studies leadership.
These exchanges highlighted a deeper dilemma: a lack of a clear definition of viewpoint diversity and the limits of academic freedom.
Both concepts should be anchored in a shared, apolitical standard: The duty of care. This principle demands that professionals act with prudence to avoid harm. Any breach can form the basis for claims of negligence. The duty of care should be practiced by professors but ultimately enforced by administrators. After all, both students and faculty enter into contractual obligations with the university—through codes of conduct agreed upon at the time of enrollment and hiring.
Abandoning duty of care has proven dangerous. Professors aligned with Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine are falsely accusing Israel of genocide and promoting narratives that depict Israelis as violent settler-colonial aggressors. These claims fuel demonstrations that often cross into antisemitic abuse—complete with Holocaust inversion, swastika-laced flags, and signs explicitly excluding Zionists, some 80% of Jews.
When politically charged teachings are masked as scholarship and left unchecked by administrators, a sanctioned atmosphere of hostility emerges. This hostility has extended beyond campuses and impacted our streets, as seen in the recent attacks in Boulder, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
Legitimizing the “Free Palestine” movement alongside Holocaust denial or revisionism reflects a serious breach of the duty of care. Neglecting it means allowing ideology to override academic integrity. Professors must provide accurate information, foster critical inquiry, and avoid foreseeable harm—responsibilities that administrators must enforce to maintain a safe learning environment.
Appointing a Holocaust denier to teach history at Harvard, or permitting the likes of Columbia University Professor Joseph Massad, an outspoken Hamas sympathizer, to lecture on Zionism amounts to a blatant dereliction of that obligation. So too does the appointment of Ussama Makdisi—who wrote, “I could have been one of those who broke through the siege on October 7”—as the inaugural chair of a new endowed program on Palestinian and Arab Studies at UC Berkeley. That his colleagues made this decision based solely on his “academic standards,” as Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons stated, while disregarding his apparent sympathy for terror, is a stark example of how ideologically skewed the department has become, and how normalized such sympathies now are within it.
Invoking “viewpoint diversity” to suggest there are two sides to the Holocaust is not intellectual pluralism; it’s a clear distortion of historical fact. So is the misuse of academic freedom to advance fabrications like the baseless accusation of genocide leveled at Israel. Twisting facts to fit political ideology falls within the Federal Office of Research Integrity’s definition of research misconduct: “a significant, intentional, or reckless departure from accepted practices.”
Academic freedom, though vital to intellectual inquiry, is not without limits. It is not a shield for indoctrination, intimidation or discrimination. The American Association of University Professors holds that faculty must foster diverse perspectives and independent thought. They cannot indoctrinate through censorship, impose conclusions and dogma, or promote falsehoods as fact. Speech crossing into harassment or disrupting a student’s educational experience is not academic freedom.
The nostalgic appeal to an era of politically neutral universities under the banner of academic freedom ignores reality. Such neutrality never existed. Even before Oct. 7, academic freedom was selectively applied.
At George Washington University, a professor who fostered hostility toward Israeli students was shielded by academic freedom. Meanwhile, another professor was disciplined for quoting a statement by a Black author to prompt a class discussion. The result: a perverse inversion whereby incitement is protected, and genuine academic engagement is punished.
Faculty are not free to recklessly distort facts or harass students. As in the sciences, academic conclusions must be grounded in evidence and adhere to legal definitions. Fact is not subjective, and legal standards cannot be exempted as racial or political critique.
A duty of care framework that integrates viewpoint diversity and academic freedom enables educators to explore false ideas, such as conspiracy theories or historical revisionism, without endorsing them. Teaching about dangerous ideologies is imperative. Teaching from them is professional malpractice.
For educational reform to succeed, policymakers must affirm that viewpoint diversity demands fidelity in truth and intellectual honesty. Universities, in turn, must recognize that academic freedom is not a shield for dogma, but a privilege contingent on scholarly integrity and accountability. When subsumed under a duty of care, these values no longer clash. They complete each other.
Sabrina Soffer presently works with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) and is a recent graduate of the George Washington University.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Tisha b’Av: Holiday of Wake-Up Calls
Tisha b’Av: Birthday of Grief and Truth
Jews Join Compton Day of Service, Book Talk, Hadassah Honors Gal Gadot
Let My City Be a Refuge – A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei
The Duty of Care: Reclaiming True Viewpoint Diversity and Academic Freedom
Homelessness Numbers Dropped in 2025. But the Crisis is Far From Over.
Why Moses Wrote the Book of Deuteronomy
A Bisl Torah — Detours
As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.
A Moment in Time: “On the Flip-Side…”
Why China Must Drop Iran and Embrace Israel
Two ancient civilizations, united by shared trauma, must now unite in moral leadership.
Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025
The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?
Jean Meltzer: Jewish Joy Con, Easy Gourmet and Lamb Koftas
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 117
Lea Shabat and the Art of Chasing Liberation
Shabat has always had an internal drive to be and feel free and unfettered. The idea of liberation is one she has explored not only in her work but also in her life.
From Silence to Song: Ortal Edri’s Journey from Trauma to Viral Street Performer
Edri has been singing for the homeless since she arrived in Los Angeles a couple of years ago.
Off Road, On Camera: Lior Raz and Rotem Sela’s Wild, Emotional Ride Through Central Asia
In “Off Road,” Lior Raz (“Fauda,” “Gladiator II”) and Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) trade the safety of scripted series for the unpredictable.
Israeli Guitarist Aviv Hadari’s Shred Factory
It’s a twice-weekly, nine-session group guitar workout held inside a rehearsal space in Koreatown.
Strengthening Jewish Identity Through the Power of Grandparenting
Research has shown that grandparents play a significant and integral role in family life. As such, they have a major influence in strengthening their grandchildren’s Jewish identity.
Blessings of Bread – A Sweet Rosca
Rosca have a texture that is similar to challah, but the flavor is unique.
Fusion Grilled Corn Recipes for National Corn Month
While there are plenty of ways to enjoy corn — from corn bread to corn salad — nothing says summer like corn on the cob!
The Value Proposition for Young Zionists
The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?
Table for Five: Matot-Masei
Long Strange Trip
Director Hopes His Documentary Can Bring Missing Person Home
The Netflix documentary “Amy Bradley is Missing” is a must-see that raises many questions with few concrete answers.
Is the New Superman About the Israel-Gaza War?
Gunn has not said if the war is supposed to represent what we have seen in the Middle East.
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Remember Why You’re Going to College
First in a series
If Not Now When: On the Restoration of the American Dream
Abundance, CEQA Reform, and the Restoration of the American Dream for Missing Middle and Senior Housing in Los Angeles
Rosner’s Domain | Is Iran Still an Existential Threat?
If we set aside the word “existential,” which is vague in meaning, the Iranians certainly have motivation, an ideology, a hostile regime, and malicious intent.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.