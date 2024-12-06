Editorial Bias: Campus Newspapers Must Stop Marginalizing Jews

Much has been said about the shifting campus climate at elite universities, with scholars, policymakers, and the public expressing alarm over rising antisemitism. Yet, amid all this scrutiny, one crucial driver of campus culture has been largely overlooked: Student journalism.

Campus newspapers are not just a reflection of the discourse on campus — they shape it. These publications set the agenda for campus debates, influence perceptions, and focus campuses on certain issues. They also train the next generation of media professionals. While global media has zoned in on the behavior of students in classrooms and protest movements, few have paused to examine how activist-driven editorial boards are entrenching polarized narratives about Israel on campus.

Student journalism at these institutions isn’t a sideshow; it’s a powerful force in normalizing ideas that can have far-reaching implications. Publications at some of our most esteemed universities are at the forefront of legitimizing rhetoric that vilifies the Jewish state and marginalizes Jewish and pro-Israel students.

The Dangerous Nexus of Journalism and Activism

The rise of anti-Israel sentiment in campus newspapers predates the events of Oct. 7, 2023. Student journalism at some of the most elite universities had already become a breeding ground for rhetoric that marginalizes Jewish voices and vilifies Israel.

On April 29, 2022, the Harvard Crimson editorial board endorsed the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel. In so doing, it embraced a campaign that explicitly calls for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish state. BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti has stated unequivocally that the movement “opposes a Jewish state in any part of Palestine.” BDS’ objective is not dialogue but destruction — an end to Jewish sovereignty and self-determination. The editorial’s language, couched in appeals to justice and human rights, cloaked an ideology steeped in discrimination under the guise of progressive advocacy. The board aligned itself with a movement that rejects coexistence and referred to Israel as “America’s favorite [F]irst [A]mendment blindspot.” This endorsement is not without consequence. According to research from the AMCHA Initiative, institutions where BDS and anti-Zionist rhetoric take root are up to eight times more likely to experience harassment and harm targeting Jewish students. The Crimson’s position signaled to the academic world that such hostility is mainstream in America’s elite institutions.

In 2022, Wellesley College’s student newspaper, The Wellesley News, endorsed the Mapping Project, an initiative that marked Jewish institutions in Massachusetts — including schools, synagogues, and community organizations — as “highly militarized forces” complicit in “white supremacy” and “colonialism.” The project targeted institutions like Gann Academy, a Jewish high school, and the Synagogue Council of Massachusetts — hardly entities of systemic oppression. By calling the Mapping Project a “vital service,” the editorial board gave credibility to a campaign widely criticized as antisemitic for its dangerous singling out of Jewish organizations. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the project, warning that it could incite violence against Jewish communities by portraying them as enemies in a fabricated war against social justice. Endorsements like this exemplify how campus newspapers have strayed from responsible journalism, instead providing platforms for extremist ideologies that undermine Jewish identity and legitimize antisemitic conspiracies.

Escalating Hostility Post-Oct. 7

After the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, which killed over 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 254 individuals, including Americans, student journalism at many universities played a pivotal role in shaping campus narratives about the conflict and students’ responses on their campuses. Many campus newspapers used their platforms to amplify voices that vilified Israel and justified the antisemitic protests that consumed campuses.

At Columbia University, The Columbia Spectator has demonstrated systemic editorial bias against Jewish students by downplaying concerns about antisemitism and portraying pro-Israel positions as inherently problematic. Since Oct. 7, the paper has selectively advocated for other marginalized groups while dismissing or minimizing Jewish experiences, particularly regarding antisemitic incidents on campus. The Spectator has carried one-sided student pieces calling for BDS and the end of Israel, claiming “Zionist Columbia students” make “justifications for genocide,” and even explicitly accusing mainstream Jewish organizations like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Hasbara Fellowships of the historical anti-Jewish trope of “dual loyalty.”

Yale University’s Yale Daily News edited a pro-Israel op-ed to include antisemitic rhetoric without the author’s knowledge. The paper eventually issued a clarification, but only after significant backlash. The edits, described as “modern-day Holocaust denial” by critics, underscored how easily antisemitic narratives can infiltrate and distort legitimate discourse, particularly when editorial processes fail to prioritize accountability and fairness.

Student journalists are forging the future of global media … If so many student newsrooms continue to be breeding grounds for the plague of antisemitism and hatred of the world’s only Jewish state, a generation of reporters will enter global newsrooms untethered to the principles of balance and integrity.

Other examples include The Harvard Crimson defending student protests against Hillel for hosting pro-Israel speakers — framing these protests as legitimate dissent; The Tufts Daily accusing Israel of committing “scholasticide” and calling for boycotts against businesses with Israeli ties; and The Rice Thresher urging a boycott of a Jewish-owned business that provided humanitarian relief to Israel.

Beyond Campus: The Ripple Effects

Student journalists are forging the future of global media. In their hands lies the power to shape the narratives that will define societies, inspire movements, and hold institutions to account. If so many student newsrooms continue to be breeding grounds for the plague of antisemitism and hatred for the world’s only Jewish state, a generation of reporters will enter global newsrooms untethered to the principles of balance and integrity. Journalism is not supposed to be propaganda masquerading as truth; journalism is supposed to anchor itself to facts, nuance, and the relentless pursuit of truth. The challenge is ensuring that student newsrooms serve as arenas for intellectual diversity and critical inquiry rather than factories of bias. The stakes could not be higher — for journalism and for the truth itself.

Jacki Karsh is a six-time Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist covering Los Angeles County for LA36’s LA County Channel. She serves on the board of directors for the Columbia University Alumni Association of Southern California Board and previously on the board of directors of Columbia College Women and the Columbia University Young Alumni Fund Advisory Board. She is also a board member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.