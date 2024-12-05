As an author, being part of The BookFest community over the past two years has been an incredible journey. This esteemed event honors authors who create exceptional works of fiction and nonfiction, celebrating the transformative power of literature. I’m thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. Click here to see the TWO AWARDS that my memoir, BRAVE-ish, won! These accolades underscore the heart and effort poured into my storytelling, and I’m deeply grateful for the acknowledgment.
Now, as we approach the festive season, I’m excited to participate in The BookFest’s upcoming Jingle Books event this Saturday. This special feature brings together authors and readers in a joyous celebration of books, perfectly blending the holiday spirit with the love of literature.
I look forward to connecting with readers and fellow writers at Jingle Books, sharing stories, and celebrating the magic of books that inspire, inform, and transform. It’s an honor to be part of a community so dedicated to uplifting literature and the creators behind it.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec 7 between 5pm-7pm and join us for Jingle Books! Let’s celebrate stories that bring us together.
Congratulations! The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest’s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it’s essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”
From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest
Lisa Ellen Niver
Celebrating Two AWARDS and Two Years at The BookFest
As an author, being part of The BookFest community over the past two years has been an incredible journey. This esteemed event honors authors who create exceptional works of fiction and nonfiction, celebrating the transformative power of literature. I’m thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. Click here to see the TWO AWARDS that my memoir, BRAVE-ish, won! These accolades underscore the heart and effort poured into my storytelling, and I’m deeply grateful for the acknowledgment.
Now, as we approach the festive season, I’m excited to participate in The BookFest’s upcoming Jingle Books event this Saturday. This special feature brings together authors and readers in a joyous celebration of books, perfectly blending the holiday spirit with the love of literature.
I look forward to connecting with readers and fellow writers at Jingle Books, sharing stories, and celebrating the magic of books that inspire, inform, and transform. It’s an honor to be part of a community so dedicated to uplifting literature and the creators behind it.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec 7 between 5pm-7pm and join us for Jingle Books! Let’s celebrate stories that bring us together.
Congratulations! The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest’s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
WATCH at 2:29:47 to see OH THE PLACES YOU WILL GO!
GET THE VIDEO for our talk and for the awards!! Lisa Niver is a BOOKFEST SPEAKER !
Go to 6:36:15 to see BRAVE-ish 1st place WINNER
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it’s essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”
Jingle Books Giveaway
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
A Bisl Torah~God Wants to Be Found
Editorial Bias: Campus Newspapers Must Stop Marginalizing Jews
Amnesty International Criticized for Its Report Accusing Israel of Genocide
Food Goes In – a poem for Vayetzei
A Bat Mitzvah Trip to El Salvador
Israel’s National Flag Football Team is Recruiting: A Path to the 2028 Olympics
Culture
David Chiu: The Braid, Tastes of Tradition and Katie Chin’s Latkes
How to Make a Tzedakah Box from an Old Album Cover
Tunisian Twist– Crispy Ka’ak
‘Holy Sparks’: Illuminating 50 Years of Women in the Rabbinate Through Art
From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest
Community Advocacy Through Jews of NY Leads to Staffer Suspension
Jews of NY, a popular Instagram account, made it clear: antisemitic acts will no longer go unpunished.
Dionysus and Apollo
A Moment in Time: “As a Jew, I Will ….”
Center for Jewish Food Ethics Launches “Shalom Begins on Your Plate”
Through its inaugural video initiative, “Shalom Begins on Your Plate,” the organization is highlighting the ways in which plant-based eating better aligns with Jewish values.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
David Chiu: The Braid, Tastes of Tradition and Katie Chin’s Latkes
Steven Hoffen: Hydroponics, Giving and Growing Peace
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.