From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest

Celebrating Two AWARDS and Two Years at The BookFest

As an author, being part of The BookFest community over the past two years has been an incredible journey. This esteemed event honors authors who create exceptional works of fiction and nonfiction, celebrating the transformative power of literature. I’m thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. Click here to see the TWO AWARDS that my memoir, BRAVE-ish, won! These accolades underscore the heart and effort poured into my storytelling, and I’m deeply grateful for the acknowledgment.

Now, as we approach the festive season, I’m excited to participate in The BookFest’s upcoming Jingle Books event this Saturday. This special feature brings together authors and readers in a joyous celebration of books, perfectly blending the holiday spirit with the love of literature.

I look forward to connecting with readers and fellow writers at Jingle Books, sharing stories, and celebrating the magic of books that inspire, inform, and transform. It’s an honor to be part of a community so dedicated to uplifting literature and the creators behind it.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec 7 between 5pm-7pm and join us for Jingle Books! Let’s celebrate stories that bring us together.

WATCH at 2:29:47 to see OH THE PLACES YOU WILL GO!

https://www.youtube.com/live/flPCyOI8RuM?si=EMeh69gR0NJTHaWF

GET THE VIDEO for our talk and for the awards!! Lisa Niver is a BOOKFEST SPEAKER !

Go to 6:36:15 to see BRAVE-ish 1st place WINNER

https://www.youtube.com/live/LO2isYQ_Llg?si=Co6L7fsbXM4l2Nh2

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it’s essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”