American Jews are tone deaf, indifferent to the animosity our liberal politics are provoking.

Just as the Jew sees no substantive difference between the Nazi sympathizer and the Nazi, the “goy” may see no distinction between liberal and leftist.

Liberal Jews live in an echo chamber and are ignorant to the breadth and depth of antisemitism. Whites are not particularly enamored of the attitudes coming from Jewish intellectuals such as Susan Sontag — that “Whites are the cancer of human history.” Nor does Sarah Silverman help. “The Jews killed Jesus, and I would do it again.”

We did not invent the Left – it comes from the French Revolution. We did not cause the Russian Revolution. It was the Germans who planted Lenin in St. Petersburg for that very specific purpose. Antisemites, though, hold us solely responsible. Because atheist Jews were disproportionately involved, the charge sticks. Communists killed 90 million people in the last century.

Nietzsche wrote that man is a herd animal. Perhaps that is coming into play. While some cultures prize athleticism, honor or dignity, ours prizes brilliance. Brilliance has little to do with wisdom, and even less with morality. Few of us are familiar with the Frankfurt school, but our values and attitudes have been impacted by such intellectuals.

We are a highly politicized people. When asked why we are on the Left (70-80% are), the typical American Jew would provide the stock answer: social justice.

The phrase was popularized by Father Coughlin. Social justice then was anti-Jewish. Now it’s anti-White.

Liberal American Jews tend to be hostile to evangelical and fundamentalist Christians despite the latter’s fervent support for Israel and admiration for Jews.

The stock phrase always offered in response to the Holocaust is “Never Again.” A slogan isn’t an answer. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme. Conditions are similar. We are not the Weimar Republic, but in some critical ways far worse.

Liberals remain oblivious that they are universally regarded by the Left as useful idiots. There is a quote from Mark Twain — “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” It is exponentially more so with the indoctrinated.

The enemy of the good is the perfect. For a certain mindset, good is never enough — perfection must be attained. There has never been any country remotely as good as America. Founded on Judeo-Christian principles, long before that phrase was invented, she gave us a haven from persecution. For us America was like manna from heaven, and for humanity as a whole — the greatest nation for good there has ever been. The last statement, of course, will be viewed with derision by liberals whose attitudes have been shaped, directly or indirectly, by the likes of “A People’s History of the United States.” But one should be intellectually and morally consistent. Just where do they think Howard Zinn’s sympathies would lie on the events of Oct. 7?

Liberals take pride in being open-minded — being able to step into the other’s shoes. Are Jewish liberals open-minded enough to see how we appear to the “deplorables,” the nativists our community’s leaders despise? Nativist is a term created to delegitimize native born Americans, much like Khazar is used by antisemites to delegitimize us.

We take for granted the continued support of our Christian neighbors for Israel, but these kind people are elderly, and dying off. The future may be less Charlie Kirk, and more Nick Fuentes.

The life of a Laken Riley has at least as much value to us as any of the Gazan hostages. We know this, but our open border Tikun Olam politics — “refugees welcome here” — argues otherwise.

There is an arrogance in our social engineering. HIAS is the stereotypical American Jewish NGO, pursuing an agenda to push America beyond a demographic tipping point. Demography is destiny, and America’s destiny will soon be pro-Hamas.

We must divorce from the progressive agenda.

Politically and morally, we are far, far out on a limb. We have made ourselves vulnerable, and being tone deaf is neither a virtue nor a strength.

Martin Weiss recently retired from the faculty at the UCLA medical school and publishes extensively in the medical and scientific literature.