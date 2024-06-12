How My Wife’s Conversion Brought Me Back to Judaism

After I graduated from high school and went on a year course in Israel, I made a decision: I wasn’t going to be religious anymore.
I’d gotten kicked out of my yeshiva for bad grades in secular studies and ended up in public school. A Jewish organization I was involved with snubbed me for no good reason, and then I lived in a community where nobody invited me for Shabbat meals. I felt out of a place and rejected, so I decided it’d be easier to just disconnect. Aside from that, I was getting into stand-up comedy, and that required performing on Friday nights. I enjoyed it, I made friends easily and it was fulfilling. I felt good.
So, for years, I didn’t keep Shabbat, I didn’t eat kosher and I only half-heartedly celebrated the Jewish holidays with my family. I didn’t date any Jewish girls because I didn’t want to get pulled back in.
It worked for a while. I thought I had found a great non-Jewish girl named Kylie. We started dating and fell in love. One Friday night, I took her to Chabad, a place I’d gone to a few times because the rabbi stopped me on the street and encouraged me to come. I could go there for a nice free meal and that was it. I thought that the Friday I took Kylie, she’d enjoy it, and that’d be it.
But it wasn’t. She loved it so much that she asked me to go back every week. And then one day, she told me she was thinking about converting. She told me that although she was an atheist, she believed in G-d again, and she felt like she had a Jewish soul.
I was worried. I tried to discourage it. This was the last thing I wanted to happen.
She said she wanted to go to conversion classes, but I wouldn’t have anything to do with it. I didn’t want to become religious again, because then I’d have to give up doing shows on Friday nights and everything else in my career that I’d worked so hard to build. I’d have to face the very people who rejected me. I secretly hoped that she’d learn something she didn’t like and get the idea of converting out of her head.
Kylie kept pressuring me to go with her to the class. I decided one night to go and sabotage it. When the class was over, I let loose on the rabbi. I told him everything I was upset about with Judaism and everything I’d been through.
I thought he would kick us both out of the class and that would be the end of it. Instead, he listened carefully and replied that he understood why I was so hurt. If I didn’t want to come to Kylie’s conversion classes, that was fine. He wouldn’t hold it against me. But if I did want to come to the classes and to shul, the door was always open to me.
The rabbi was so kind and thoughtful, and I eventually ended up going to his classes. I felt like I was seeing Judaism with fresh eyes. I loved his shul and started going to services. Everyone in the community – the rabbi and his congregants – were so nice to Kylie and me.
Slowly, I took on more and more. Kylie and I learned and took on new mitzvot together. Coming back to Judaism felt comforting, like I was coming home.
Today, I’m so grateful that Hashem sent Kylie to me. I’m still doing comedy, and I’m a proudly observant Jew with a beautiful family and community.
My life may not have gone the way I planned it. But I can tell you this: It turned out much, much better than I ever could have expected.
And here’s one of life’s great ironies: After giving up performing standup on Friday nights, I started getting phone calls from Chabad rabbis who wanted me to do their events. And guess what? They’re almost always on Friday nights.
And here’s one of life’s great ironies: After giving up performing stand-up on Friday nights, I started getting phone calls from Chabad rabbis who wanted me to do their events. And guess what? They’re almost always on Friday nights.
Daniel Lobell is the co-host of the “We Think It’s Funny” podcast with Mark Schiff. Follow him on Instagram @daniellobell.
How My Wife’s Conversion Brought Me Back to Judaism
Daniel Lobell
After I graduated from high school and went on a year course in Israel, I made a decision: I wasn’t going to be religious anymore.
I’d gotten kicked out of my yeshiva for bad grades in secular studies and ended up in public school. A Jewish organization I was involved with snubbed me for no good reason, and then I lived in a community where nobody invited me for Shabbat meals. I felt out of a place and rejected, so I decided it’d be easier to just disconnect. Aside from that, I was getting into stand-up comedy, and that required performing on Friday nights. I enjoyed it, I made friends easily and it was fulfilling. I felt good.
So, for years, I didn’t keep Shabbat, I didn’t eat kosher and I only half-heartedly celebrated the Jewish holidays with my family. I didn’t date any Jewish girls because I didn’t want to get pulled back in.
It worked for a while. I thought I had found a great non-Jewish girl named Kylie. We started dating and fell in love. One Friday night, I took her to Chabad, a place I’d gone to a few times because the rabbi stopped me on the street and encouraged me to come. I could go there for a nice free meal and that was it. I thought that the Friday I took Kylie, she’d enjoy it, and that’d be it.
But it wasn’t. She loved it so much that she asked me to go back every week. And then one day, she told me she was thinking about converting. She told me that although she was an atheist, she believed in G-d again, and she felt like she had a Jewish soul.
I was worried. I tried to discourage it. This was the last thing I wanted to happen.
She said she wanted to go to conversion classes, but I wouldn’t have anything to do with it. I didn’t want to become religious again, because then I’d have to give up doing shows on Friday nights and everything else in my career that I’d worked so hard to build. I’d have to face the very people who rejected me. I secretly hoped that she’d learn something she didn’t like and get the idea of converting out of her head.
Kylie kept pressuring me to go with her to the class. I decided one night to go and sabotage it. When the class was over, I let loose on the rabbi. I told him everything I was upset about with Judaism and everything I’d been through.
I thought he would kick us both out of the class and that would be the end of it. Instead, he listened carefully and replied that he understood why I was so hurt. If I didn’t want to come to Kylie’s conversion classes, that was fine. He wouldn’t hold it against me. But if I did want to come to the classes and to shul, the door was always open to me.
The rabbi was so kind and thoughtful, and I eventually ended up going to his classes. I felt like I was seeing Judaism with fresh eyes. I loved his shul and started going to services. Everyone in the community – the rabbi and his congregants – were so nice to Kylie and me.
Slowly, I took on more and more. Kylie and I learned and took on new mitzvot together. Coming back to Judaism felt comforting, like I was coming home.
Today, I’m so grateful that Hashem sent Kylie to me. I’m still doing comedy, and I’m a proudly observant Jew with a beautiful family and community.
My life may not have gone the way I planned it. But I can tell you this: It turned out much, much better than I ever could have expected.
And here’s one of life’s great ironies: After giving up performing stand-up on Friday nights, I started getting phone calls from Chabad rabbis who wanted me to do their events. And guess what? They’re almost always on Friday nights.
Daniel Lobell is the co-host of the “We Think It’s Funny” podcast with Mark Schiff. Follow him on Instagram @daniellobell.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
How Filming ‘Guns & Moses’ Brought Two Sisters Closer to Judaism
UCLA Announces New Chancellor
Rabbi Jill Turns Mid-Life Career Change Into a Success
Lessons Learned and Not Learned From the al-Nuseirat Raid
A Bisl Torah – Renewing our Vows
Kafkaesque Evolution of Antisemitism
Culture
This Israeli Musician Had Nine Family Members Taken Hostage on October 7
Amy Jurist: Amy’s Culinary Adventures, Beautiful Plating and Curried Chicken Salad with Cucumber Cups
A Real Hostage Thriller: Filmmaker Dani Menkin About the Making of ‘Colleyville’
Turturro Receives Award at Sephardic Film Festival Opening
How My Wife’s Conversion Brought Me Back to Judaism
Today, I’m so grateful that Hashem sent Kylie to me.
Campus Watch June 12, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
The NGO ‘Halo Effect’ Snares Senator Warren
For many years, the powerful realm of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) has been infiltrated by bad actors who exploit the image of altruism to get big donations and promote agendas of hate.
The World’s Response to the Hostage Rescue Proves That Israel Can Do No Right
Blaming Israel at this point has become second nature.
Don’t Call It a Misprint
A New Jersey high school is trying to unpack how a page in its 2024 yearbook highlighting a Jewish student group got hijacked by Muslim classmates on its way to the printer
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Amy Jurist: Amy’s Culinary Adventures, Beautiful Plating and Curried Chicken Salad with Cucumber Cups
Alex Canter: Hot Pastrami Podcast, Dining Out and Canter’s Cheese Blintzes
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.