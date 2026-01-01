For an Iranian People Desperate for Freedom, the Déjà Vus Never End

“For the tens of thousands of Iranian protesters who have taken to the streets across Iran to demand freedom, it’s déjà vu all over again,” Sarah Stern writes in the Jewish Journal. “The last time Iran’s maltreated populace tried to break free from Islamofascism during the Green Movement in 2009, the mullah regime orchestrated a brutal crackdown with the tactical consent of the impotent West.”

Stern didn’t write this today, as massive protests have broken out again across Iran.

No, she wrote it in 2018.

Indeed, the story of the Iranian people’s desperate fight for liberation is a long one.

It started in 1999–2000 with student protests, again in 2009–2010 with the Green Movement, in 2017–2018 with protests over economic distress, in 2019 following a sudden spike in fuel prices, in 2021 amid shortages of water and bread, and again in 2022–2023 with the ”Woman, Life, Freedom” protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Now it is happening again.

Sparked by Iran’s ailing economy, tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets since Saturday, chanting slogans that leave no doubt about their rage: “Death to the dictator.”

These brave protesters must be thinking what all previous protestors thought: Can this time be different?

We’re all thinking the same thing: Could this be the moment when the Iranian masses finally break free from the chains of their oppressors? Or will this be just another protest that will fizzle out for lack of Western support?

President Obama’s disgraceful failure to support the Green Revolution in 2009 set the tone. Since then, support from the West has been too much rhetoric and not enough impact.

In truth, the West was always faced with a dilemma: If its support is too visible, the Iranian regime will use it to delegitimize the protesters. We already saw it this week after the Israeli Mossad sent this message of support in Farsi: “Let’s come out to the streets together. The time has come. We are with you, not just from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field as well.” Tehran had what it needed: a pretext to blame Israel and frame the protests as a foreign plot.

But that hardly means the West shouldn’t do anything.

On the contrary, we should double down on the stuff that has a real impact, from sharper economic sanctions to ensuring internet access and satellite connectivity to targeting those that provide Iran’s security forces with tools of repression, like surveillance technology.

There is also a lot of money in seized Iranian assets that could be used to help workers participating in strikes and boycotts.

The point is: We’ve learned that real change in Iran won’t come from a single dramatic moment, like the fall of the Berlin Wall. This regime is too shrewd and its security forces too powerful. Real change is more likely to result from an erosion of the regime’s control through an accumulation of debilitating measures.

The economic sanctions, which are contributing to the inflation and currency collapse, must be tightened.

We must step up our support for Iranian diaspora dissident groups. These groups can provide material and moral assistance to protesters without being tainted as foreign proxies.

Every time we’ve seen Iranians demonstrate, we’re reminded that we’ve ignored their plight in our fight against the regime. That fight was always global: We must stop the world’s number one sponsor of terror from obtaining nuclear weapons. But as crucial as that goal is, the Iranian people have always had an even more crucial goal: regime change. They know that without that, nothing good can happen on any front, nuclear or otherwise.

If President Trump is serious about his legacy, there’s nothing better he can do than invest more time and political capital in the liberation of the Iranian people. That will have the most global impact. For the master of the deal, the only deal that should matter is doing what’s best for Iranians.

Iranians don’t need more bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. To gain their freedom, they need quieter, more lethal “bombs” that will wear the regime down until it is so weakened its fall will become inevitable.

The street protests are electrifying. They move our hearts in solidarity with the Iranian people. But we’ve been there before. The Iranians don’t need another déjà vu. This time they need victory.