Why It’s Not Enough to Stop Jew Hatred

Have you noticed a tendency to take antisemitism for granted? It’s become so ubiquitous many of us have internalized the sad fact that people have always hated Jews and always will.

We fight it, yes, we condemn it, yes, we expose it, yes, but are we ever shocked by it? Not really.

By now, every news item about another incident of antisemitism is a case of “here we go again.”

This “here we go again” attitude, however, is a mistake. It can make us cynical. It makes us lose the ability to see Jew hatred in a fresh way as if for the first time, to see it for what it really is: a stunningly vapid and absurd phenomenon.

That thought came to me while reading a book about the amazing Jewish contributions to humanity. “Between the middle of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, a handful of men and women changed the way we see the world,” Norman Lebrecht writes in “Genius and Anxiety: How Jews Changed the World, 1847—1947.” “Some of their names are on our lips for all time: Marx, Freud, Proust, Einstein, Kafka.”

The list of Jewish contributors in all fields is endless. Against the backdrop of the recent rise in antisemitism, these Jewish accomplishments made Jew hatred more maddening than ever. Lebrecht continued:

“Without Karl Landsteiner, there would be no blood transfusions or major surgery; without Paul Ehrlich, no chemotherapy; without Siegfried Marcus, no motor car; without Rosalind Franklin, no model of DNA; without Fritz Haber, not enough food to sustain life on earth; without Genevieve Halevy, no grand opera.”

It’s hardly the first time we hear such positive news about Jews. We’ve heard it so often, in fact, that we’ve even become blasé about that distinctly positive side of the Jewish ledger.

Think about that: We’re blasé about the bad, and we’re blasé about the good. They’re both ubiquitous.

That attitude was wrenched out of me by Lebrecht’s book. Suddenly, I felt like a visitor from Mars who was hearing all this stuff about Jews for the first time, and thinking: “Are you people on Earth out of your freaking minds? These Jews here are the LAST people you want to hate, and the FIRST you want to emulate.”

My reaction felt silly, overwrought, almost naive. But there was a kernel of truth to it. At the very least, it reminded me that we should never lose the ability to be shocked by the madness of Jew hatred.

One of the reasons we’ve lost that shock factor is that we’ve invested enormous intellectual resources trying to rationally understand the irrationality of the world’s oldest hatred.

If we start way back, they hated us when we challenged paganism and introduced the idea of one God; then they hated us when they accused us of killing their god (Jesus). From these two earthquakes, it was off to the races: two thousand years of using Jews as ultimate scapegoats and as symbols for anything a society hated.

As Rabbi David Wolpe wrote recently, “People hate Jews because they are communists, capitalists, foreigners, residents, immigrants, elitists, have strange ways, are unassimilated, too assimilated, bankroll the left (like George Soros) or bankroll the right (like Sheldon Adelson). People hate Jews because they are weak and stateless, or because they are Zionists and defend Israel.”

We’ve become so good at rationally dissecting the disease it has made us numb to its craziness. Nothing can shock us anymore. After all, why should we be shocked when we see how useful and convenient Jew hatred can be?

This is exactly the reaction the haters want. They want us to be cynical, to accept that Jew hatred is a permanent and resilient part of the human condition. That attitude weakens us; we lose the edge of fresh outrage.

Jew hatred is not just wrong and stupid and irrational and useful and unjust and sickening. It’s also an upside-down idea that diminishes the world.

When we see what Jews have contributed to the societies in which they have lived– including right here in America— it’s too timid to settle for our usual calls to “stop Jew hatred.”

We’ve earned the right to aim higher. It’s no longer enough to stop hating Jews. To make the world a better place, what the world needs now, more than ever, is to start emulating Jews.

Let that be taken for granted.