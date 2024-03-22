The Best Way to Fight Antisemitism is to Revive the American Dream

One way to fight Jew hatred is to identify, condemn and punish the haters. We do plenty of that already, which makes sense. When it comes to haters, the stick works a lot better than the carrot.

But focusing only on fighting carries its own risks. For one thing, it diminishes the Jewish brand. Fighting puts us constantly on the defensive. We look weak, insecure and insular.

This goes against the image of the popular and confident American Jews who helped build America. What happened to those Jews, one might ask?

In the current maelstrom of the Jew hatred that has spread like a virus, that venerable Jewish archetype is nowhere to be found. Most Jews now fight for their own. America can wait.

That may be understandable and necessary, but it’s not sufficient. It overlooks a bigger opportunity.

The fact is, America today is broken, and the more it is broken, the worse it is for the Jews.

“Success” has been replaced by “white privilege.” Skin color now determines your moral status. Meritocracy has given way to misplaced empathy, education by indoctrination. Social progress is ignored to promote a vision of America that is irredeemably flawed. Loyalty to country has been replaced by loyalty to party.

America is no longer that place where anyone is free to work for their dreams. Among too many, permanent victimhood is the new aspiration.

The good intentions behind this new America—fairness, justice, inclusion, diversity, etc.—were so exaggerated and distorted they ended up eroding the very values on which this country was founded.

Those values, let’s remember, have a lot to do with the Jews. As Bret Stephens writes in Sapir, “It’s hard to overstate the extent to which the United States is founded on ideals that are philosemitic by conviction, design, and effect.”

Stephens touches on a notion that has gotten lost in our post-Oct. 7 battles: the friendship between the Jews and America. “Like all great friendships,” he writes, “the one between America and the Jews rests on a foundation of shared values and aspirations.”

We need to revive those values and aspirations, because they are as Jewish as they are American. The American Dream and the Jewish Dream are bonded at the hip.

“America’s Jews rose because we are blessed with a culture that values education, initiative, rectitude, hard work, personal responsibility, and full participation in the society of which we are a part,” Stephens writes. “We rose, too, because, for the most part, the broader American society respected and even revered Jewish heritage instead of reviling it, and admired Jewish success instead of envying it.”

Given that American values and Jewish values are so intertwined, Jews are the ideal people to help revive those values. That’s why we can’t allow our fight against antisemitism and our fight to defend Israel to make us forget our long tradition of fighting to make America better.

“America looked to the Jewish story as an indication of divine blessing, and therefore as a source of inspiration for the sort of country America was called to be,” Rabbi Meir Soloveitchik writes in a recent essay.

At a time when both America and the Jews are hurting, Jews have an opportunity to renew their mission of being an inspiration for the sort of country America was called to be. The Jewish fight is the American fight.

Let’s continue our necessary fight against Jew haters, but let’s also incorporate the theme of “Jews for America” in our activism and communal planning. America must be reminded how much we care about this blessed country, and Jews must be reminded that reviving the American Dream is good for America and good for the Jews.