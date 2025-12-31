The Spirit of the Holidays

One year ago, writing on wine for the holidays, I commented that with 2024 looking like a lost cause I’d just toast 2025. If things got worse I’d consider toasting 2026 with spirits rather than wine. So, here we are.

This year even toasting itself is under threat. Health authorities warn ominously that “there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.” Doesn’t that take the edge off the holiday cheer? It’s also an annoying swing of the medical pendulum. Some years ago, the relative scarcity of heart disease in France led to discussion of alcohol as the source of a “French paradox.” Some of my colleagues even advised those at risk of heart disease to quaff a glass of red wine daily for protection.

The notion of red wine as a “tonic” was always suspect. It was based on retrospective studies known to be unreliable due to the confusion of correlation with causation. There may be something else about wine drinkers that lowers heart risk other than their alcohol use. One famous example of this correlation/causation quandary involves the association of ice cream consumption with increased drowning cases. Further attention reveals that these are unrelated phenomena that both occur in the summer.

I have always told my heart disease patients and others to avoid alcohol unless they particularly enjoy it. Few of us really need the 130 calories in a glass of wine. Adding those calories daily for a month translates into a potential gain of a pound. Additionally, doctors need to consider that five to ten percent of our patients are alcoholics and won’t drink in moderation. So, absent a true hankering it makes sense to abstain.

The risks for moderate drinkers are unclear. (Moderate drinking has traditionally been defined as up to two drinks daily for men and one for women. The disparity relates to differences in both weight and metabolism.) Alcohol intake greater than that can adversely affect blood pressure and increase risks of breast cancer and some GI cancers.

Some studies suggest possible health benefits for moderate drinking. The reasons for this phenomenon, if true, are obscure. Drinking alcohol does increase sociability, which may confer health benefits. Or there may be other effects that compensate for the more well outlined risks. Regardless, life’s purpose is not to prolong life itself. A glass of wine or a sip of a spirit offer enjoyment that should not be casually dismissed.

The term “spirit” relates to ancient distillers’ belief that heating beer allowed the “spirit” to rise and be collected. Spirits made from fermented grain and aged in wooden barrels are whisky. So, vodka and fruit brandy are spirits but not whisky. The most common American whisky is bourbon, which is fermented from corn along with other grains and aged in charred oak barrels. In contrast, Scotch is produced mostly from malted barley (“single malt”), but blended Scotch often contains other grain spirits. With roughly four times the alcohol of wine, it pays to be judicious with whisky.

The $1,500 tab for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon is probably more staggering than its contents. But there’s no need for extravagance. For a holiday cocktail, an inexpensive bourbon like Jim Beam or Evan Williams works well. For sipping whiskies, a bit more expense provides significant returns. Neither Buffalo Trace at $25 per bottle nor Woodford Reserve at $35 need hide in a cocktail. Tennessee whiskies, such as Jack Daniels and George Dickel, are essentially bourbons with charcoal filtering. They also offer value in a similar price range.

As with bourbon, Scotch whisky need not break the bank. Some are “peated” meaning that the barley was malted using the smoke from a peat fire. Scotch can vary from very peated/smokey to the complete absence of even a hint of smoke. Scotch drinkers can rely on Johnny Walker Black, a Scotch whisky that is a mainstay of most bars. Blended, as opposed to being a “single malt’ it offers a budget friendly, slightly peated, balanced Scotch to please almost any palate.

So, if you’re in the mood for a holiday tipple feel free to cast aside the advice of public health “chicken littles” along with the dregs of 2025. You shouldn’t pass up the comfort of a sip of whisky by the holiday fireplace. If you don’t make it to the next new year, it probably won’t be due to the whisky.

Dr. Daniel Stone is Regional Medical Director of Cedars-Sinai Valley Network and a practicing internist and geriatrician with Cedars Sinai Medical Group. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of Cedars-Sinai.