A Moment in Time: “55 is the New 21!”

Dear all,

I turned 55 this week! 🎉 (Happy birthday to me!)

While the week was full of wonderful moments, the biggest surprise came when I was carded entering an establishment. That hasn’t happened in at least 25 years — and yes, I’m still smiling about it.

Feeling grateful — and apparently youthful! — I’m reminded how important it is to keep moving, stay strong, and keep giving back. There’s no better way to do all three than by joining the Tour de Summer Camps once again.

My 36 mile ride is more than a fitness challenge — it’s a journey that helps children experience the magic of Jewish summer camp, where identity, friendships, and spirit are built for a lifetime.

Because I’m turning 55, I’ve set a goal to raise $5,500 — $100 for every year.

If you’d like to earn a cool 1,000,000 rabbi points, you can also support Maya and Eli’s fundraising efforts. Together, we can make sure the next generation feels proud, connected, and inspired.

This is your moment in time to make a difference for the Jewish future.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro