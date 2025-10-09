fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “55 is the New 21!”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

October 9, 2025

Dear all,

I turned 55 this week! 🎉 (Happy birthday to me!)

While the week was full of wonderful moments, the biggest surprise came when I was carded entering an establishment. That hasn’t happened in at least 25 years — and yes, I’m still smiling about it.

Feeling grateful — and apparently youthful! — I’m reminded how important it is to keep moving, stay strong, and keep giving back. There’s no better way to do all three than by joining the Tour de Summer Camps once again.

My 36 mile ride is more than a fitness challenge — it’s a journey that helps children experience the magic of Jewish summer camp, where identity, friendships, and spirit are built for a lifetime.

Because I’m turning 55, I’ve set a goal to raise $5,500 — $100 for every year.

If you’d like to earn a cool 1,000,000 rabbi points, you can also support Maya and Eli’s fundraising efforts. Together, we can make sure the next generation feels proud, connected, and inspired.

This is your moment in time to make a difference for the Jewish future.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Deal

October 8, 2025

“All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Remembering October 6

October 8, 2025

Next Tuesday on Simchat Torah, may our 2023 tears of grief be replaced by our 2025 tears of joy.

Defending Jewish Students Is Not McCarthyism

October 8, 2025

Defending Jewish students does not weaken free speech. It strengthens it by ensuring that every student, regardless of faith or background, can participate fully in campus life.

Can This Be The End?

October 7, 2025

As we commemorate the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, there is hope that the hostages will finally come home and the war will end. But it’s still too soon to celebrate.

The Darkness and the Light

October 7, 2025

Judaism gave the world the distinction between dark and light which is everything—and is probably why so many people throughout the centuries have hated it.

The Death of Integrity in Academia

October 7, 2025

Universities once upheld rigorous standards: advanced degrees, peer-reviewed scholarship, years of study. Increasingly, those have been replaced by the ability to embody activist frameworks that align with a particular brand of “social justice.”

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.