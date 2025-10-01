A Moment in Time: “Preparing for Yom Kippur”

Dear all,

Last weekend, our Temple Akiba community gathered at the beach for Tashlich—a ritual of casting our burdens into the waves, releasing the heaviness in our hearts that keeps us from being whole.

We do this before Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, as a wake-up call—a spiritual jolt reminding us to pause, to realign, to ask:

Who are the people who matter most to me?

Have I truly connected with them?

And if not—what am I waiting for?

Today, as the gates of Yom Kippur draw near, this is our moment in time.

A moment to pick up the phone.

A moment to bridge the distance.

A moment to enter 5786 not distracted, but deliberate— with hearts open, lives aligned, and love renewed.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro