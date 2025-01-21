I’m incredibly grateful to the entire team at The Jet Set TV for the opportunity to host my first travel TV special, all about Ireland. This latest journey took me through stunning landscapes, rich history, and the warm hospitality of Ireland. From the majestic Giant’s Causeway to the charming streets of Dublin, every moment was filled with awe and inspiration. It was a dream come true to share the beauty of Ireland with viewers.
Grateful to The Jet Set TV: My Journey Hosting Travel Specials
Lisa Ellen Niver
I’m incredibly grateful to the entire team at The Jet Set TV for the opportunity to host my first travel TV special, all about Ireland. This latest journey took me through stunning landscapes, rich history, and the warm hospitality of Ireland. From the majestic Giant’s Causeway to the charming streets of Dublin, every moment was filled with awe and inspiration. It was a dream come true to share the beauty of Ireland with viewers.
Before my Ireland special, I had the privilege of hosting segments from some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. The segment on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship showcased the ship’s innovative design, luxurious amenities, and unforgettable experiences at sea.
“Jet Set Correspondent Lisa Niver set sail on the World’s Largest Cruise ship to give us a look inside!”
In April 2024, I zoomed in to talk about travel with hosts, Nikki and Bobby. They were looking for the best benefits of solo travel, and to ask me, travel expert Lisa Niver, about being Brave-ish when traveling.
In May 2024, I filmed in studio with The Jet Set TV! Find out as I in the 1984 Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies?
In Monaco, I witnessed the Formula E race and stayed at some of its most famous hotels. This jewel of the French Riviera is known for its opulence and captivating landscapes. This was country #97 and part of my 50 Things before 50 Project. Check out where I stayed in my segment for The Jet Set TV.
“Ever thought about electric Formula 1? Or wondered what one of the most sustainable places in the world looks like? Look no further – Monaco is here to show you all of that and more! On her quest to explore 50 of the best countries to visit before you turn 50, travel correspondent Lisa Niver goes to Monaco to explore all it has to offer. Join Lisa on her amazing adventure!”
I was invited to the Solomon Islands for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, where I gained a deeper understanding of its history. From scuba diving to exploring Skull Island, every day was an adventure filled with untouched natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. You can read about my trip in both Smithsonian Magazine, Saturday Evening Post and watch it below on The Jet Set TV!
“Our Adventure Correspondent Lisa Ellen Niver is BACK! This time she’s taking us to the Solomon Islands!”
I grew up skiing in Park City and loved sharing the unforgettable winter wonderland in a segment for The Jet Set TV. In partnership with Vail, I also filmed a special segment about the National Ability Center, which supports people with disabilities in their outdoor pursuits.
Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue sharing my travels with upcoming segments from Las Vegas, Mexico, and beyond. Each destination offers a unique adventure, and I’m honored to be able to explore and showcase them through The Jet Set TV.
Thank you to The Jet Set TV for this incredible journey and the chance to share these unforgettable experiences with viewers! Nikki and Bobby have been very supportive of my memoir, BRAVE-ish, and they are even IN THE BOOK!! They brought in studio for an interview about my book and said: “She was one of our first guests, and now she’s back and BRAVE-ISH! Lisa Niver is back to talk about her new book and what she’s been up to since we last spoke to her. Her book BRAVE-ISH is now available anywhere books are sold.“
How did it all get started?
Watch my FIRST interview on THE JET SET TV for my 50 things project in 2017.
“Lisa Niver of WeSaidGoTravel.com joins Nikki to discuss doing 50 new things before turning 50!“
