A Moment in Time: “Looking in the Wrong Place”

Dear all,

I tried every which way I could to get the perfect photo of the eclipse earlier this week. I really wanted to capture a significant moment in time. But try as I might, I just couldn’t get a clear shot.

Later on in the day, someone asked me, “did you see how all the people were just gazing in awe at the skies?”

And then, it dawned on me…. I was pointing my camera in the wrong direction. For just a brief moment in time, millions of people were connected. Oh, how I wish I had taken a photo of the people rather than the sun and moon.

It was a reminder to keep my eyes open, my mind expansive, and my heart receptive.

Baruch Atah Adonai, Blessed are You, Adonai, who continually creates wonderments in Heaven and earth.

With love and shalom.

Rabbi Zach Shapiro