Iconic Sailing: Niver’s March News 2024

March News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

I am grateful to all of you who have supported my book journey and all of my writing over the years. It has been amazing to be in different cities and meet people who are interested in my memoir, Brave-ish. Thank you to everyone who has come to my events and bought my book and I am so excited for this next chapter with more TRAVEL TV!

I loved sailing on the brand new Icon of the Seas. I worked for Royal Caribbean on Rhapsody of the Seas as Youth Staff decades ago and I loved it. Thank you The Jet Set TV, Nikki Noya & Bobby Laurie for allowing me to share about Royal Caribbean International’s brand new ship, ICON OF THE SEAS on your travel TV show.

Thank you to the INCREDIBLE & ICONIC production team — Option A Group, Lisa Williams, Sam Harris, Jason Mangini and Patrick Gruss for this amazing segment. See more of my Iconic adventures in these videos:

Thank you The Zoe Report! What an honor to have my article, “My Post-Divorce Wardrobe Helped Me Heal My Inner Child,” go live during OSCARS weekend! Thank you Angela Melero for the incredible opportunity and superb edits.

Thank you to Chanticleer Book Reviews for including my memoir as a FINALIST for the 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction.

Thank you to Literary Titan for this marvelous 5 star review of my memoir!

Brave-ish by Lisa Niver is an engaging memoir that masterfully interweaves the challenging dynamics of a marriage at a crossroads with vivid accounts of solo travel and self-exploration. The narrative transports readers from the lively streets of Thailand to Fiji’s serene landscapes and into the opulent heart of Monaco, all while offering an introspective look at Niver’s personal journey. READ THE REST and now BUY MY MEMOIR as a paperback, digital book or audiobook!

Becoming Brave and Fearless Over 50

THANK YOU to Arizona Family TV and Jaime Cerreta for interviewing me about becoming brave and my memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.

Did you know I travel with a hula-hoop? Watch my segment on REACH TV Where Next with Kelly Blanco.

I will be speaking in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Women in Travel Summit on April 12 about my award-winning memoir, Brave-ish!

Thank you to the PENN GAZETTE for sharing about my memoir!

Lisa Niver C’89, travel writer and author of a new memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup,Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, writes, “I am so grateful for the overwhelming support and love at my booksigning event at the Penn Bookstore on Nov. 10! A heartfelt thank you to the campus organizations, especially the Pennsylvania Gazette, whose enthusiasm and promotion made the evening truly special. Myalumni friends and family filled the room, and the warm reception filled my heart!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 44 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 Slovenia 🇸🇮 Cayman Islands 🇰🇾

I loved my photo shoot on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas! Photo by Roy Riley

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?

Every Shabbat since Oct 7, I have posted on social media about the hostages. I hope that before Passover, they will finally be returned to Israel. Bring Them Home.