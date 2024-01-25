A Moment in Time: “Seeing Things Clearly”

Dear all,

A few years ago, I came across this eye chart with Hebrew letters while traveling in (of all places) rural Italy.

With my annual eye exam coming up, I thought about this chart. With so much going on around the world, I realize I need to keep focus, or perhaps – refocus. I need to adjust my lens, sharpen my vision, and make slight changes to distinguish day from night.

There are people out there with whom we may not see eye to eye. But rather than succumbing to blindness, we have an opportunity to put on spiritual glasses, allowing an added perspective to modify our behavior.

Yes, sometimes when we see things more clearly we become more vigilant in the path we are already taking.

And there is often that moment in time when we see things more clearly that we shift our trajectory. It’s those moments when the world truly opens up!

Let’s all get our vision tested! And let’s all prepare to create a better tomorrow.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro