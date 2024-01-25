fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Seeing Things Clearly”

[additional-authors]
Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

January 25, 2024

Dear all,

A few years ago, I came across this eye chart with Hebrew letters while traveling in (of all places) rural Italy.

With my annual eye exam coming up, I thought about this chart. With so much going on around the world, I realize I need to keep focus, or perhaps – refocus. I need to adjust my lens, sharpen my vision, and make slight changes to distinguish day from night.

There are people out there with whom we may not see eye to eye. But rather than succumbing to blindness, we have an opportunity to put on spiritual glasses, allowing an added perspective to modify our behavior.

Yes, sometimes when we see things more clearly we become more vigilant in the path we are already taking.

And there is often that moment in time when we see things more clearly that we shift our trajectory. It’s those moments when the world truly opens up!

Let’s all get our vision tested! And let’s all prepare to create a better tomorrow.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Print Issue: Jews and DEI | Jan 19, 2024

January 25, 2024

Should Jews look to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) movement for more protection, or should they oppose it because it undermines liberal values? An examination of the dilemma.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.