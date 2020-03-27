Musings from the Bunker
Yes, I know. We all share the same Horoscope and will be spending the weekend at home! Let’s try to get outdoors—appreciate the weather, take a stroll, and enjoy the beauty, but at a safe distance from others!
As we head toward the weekend, I have adopted a new mind-set to the news. I am heeding myself and suggest other of you news addicts (you know who you are) to consider the same. Particularly with the Sunday shows on the way, we need to be vigilant…
TURN OFF THE NEWS
Seriously. We all want to be informed and many of us are news junkies of the highest order. We are bombarded by news, yet just can’t seem to get enough of that drug. Even in non-pandemic times, the news has become a form of non-stop entertainment (and not in a good way). In these times, we turn to the news to relieve our anxiety—to get better information—to not miss that one critical interview or study or spin. But in the end, we’re just increasing our anxiety.
It’s not healthy. If we allow ourselves, we can find ourselves pinned to CNN, listening to the 14th successive “expert” providing yet another bleak report. How much time can we squander reading on-line newspapers? And, worst of all, is Facebook really making us better people?
We are suffering news overload and that is leading to anxiety overload.
I have new rules to keep myself in line, present and SANE! These are just my own limits:
- No more than one hour of broadcast news a day
- Read the NYT, WSJ, LA Times twice each, morning and afternoon
- Facebook 15 minutes every third day
The world will not change if I miss a bit of news. Plus, all of the news outlets will reiterate, recapitulate, summarize, dissect and analyze that same news infinite times later, when I check back in.
“Self help” means reducing our anxiety, while remaining informed and staying present…
DON’T BE BORED! WAYS TO HELP
I’ve promised to share stories of people making a difference. This is the Children’s Institute and organizations like it are open for business, even though schools and parks are shut down, and it’s challenging:
- Even though preschool classrooms are closed, staff are distributing lunches and snacks that the kids would otherwise not get, together with activity sheets with ideas for parents.
- The development staff has been redeployed to get donations or purchase massive amounts of essential supplies (diapers, soap, non-perishable food, etc.).
- Books, puzzles, art supplies and other educational materials for all ages bare being distributed; otherwise kids will be glued to TV and video games, with very little physical activity, and with frustrated and panicked parents.
- Mental health and other supportive services have been retooled so staff can work from home. Phone and video conference meetings substitute for face to face meetings, in order to continue providing much needed therapy and case management to families.
AND THE PEOPLE STAYED HOME
These Musings have spent the past two weeks focused on creating quality out of solitude, to find order amidst chaos, and provide a connection to ideas and humor related to the moment in which we are living.
I can think of no better way to welcome the weekend than sharing this poem by Kitty O’Meara, written early in this pandemic:
And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.
And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.
And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.
Finally, heading into the weekend with Jeff Gates’s photo of the cherry blossoms in Georgia
A warm Shabbat, a Happy Weekend and Peace,
Glenn
"Please note that the posts on The Blogs are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and neither The Jewish Journal nor its partners assume any responsibility for them. Please contact us in case of abuse."
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...