Rosner’s Torah Talk: Parshat Vayikra with Rabbi Jonathan Leener

Rabbi Jonathan Leener is a co-founder of Base Hillel, a new initiative in Jewish engagement, and rabbi of its Brooklyn site.. Rabbi Leener was ordained at Yeshivat Chovevei Torah Rabbinical School. He has served as the rabbinic intern at Sherith Israel Congregation in Nashville, Tennessee and Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac, Maryland. Jon has also held roles as a hospital chaplain, Hebrew teacher, Israel experiential educator, and reguarly lecturers on Jewish topics. His writings on Judaism and Israel have appeared in The Washington Post, The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, and Huffington Post. Jon also regularly blogs for Times of Israel.

This week’s Torah Portion – Parashat Vayikra (Leviticus 1:1-5:26) – is the first portion of the book of Leviticus. The portion introduces the sacrificial service and describes five different kinds of sacrifice.

