Print Issue: Higher Ed Anxiety | Nov 29, 2024
Which colleges should you apply to? Which ones are the most welcoming to Jewish students? And how much should that even matter? A post Oct. 7 guide for anxious parents and students.
“Edible Heritage”: How New York Shuk is Introducing Middle Eastern Flavors to American Palates
Ron and Leetal Arazi founded New York Shuk in 2013 in Brooklyn by creating what they called a “couscous booth” in a large, open-air market called Smorgasburg NYC.
A Bisl Torah~Cultivating a Good Heart
The cultivation of a good heart is what leads to gratitude.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Sephardic Thanksgiving Prayers
Founded in 1654 by 23 Spanish & Portuguese Jews, Shearith Israel is the first and oldest Jewish congregation in America.
JNF-USA Conference Draws Pro-Israel Spirit, OBKLA Holds Gala Dinner, Jews of Color Event
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.