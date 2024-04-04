fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Prince of Truth | April 5, 2024

Through his books and essays and ubiquitous presence on panels, debates and media interviews, Douglas Murray has devoted his career to the art of seeking and spreading the truth.
[additional-authors]
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

April 4, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Jews for America

April 3, 2024

Given our long history of contributing to the welfare of this country, who better than the Jews to step up during America’s time of need?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.