Print Issue: Prince of Truth | April 5, 2024
Through his books and essays and ubiquitous presence on panels, debates and media interviews, Douglas Murray has devoted his career to the art of seeking and spreading the truth.
A Letter to a Future Historian: How Will You Write Our Story?
One day, as you sit to write about this moment, dear historian, think about how you will tell our story, for our story is inextricably linked to the story of humanity.
Solidarity Shines at 2024 FIDF Young Leadership LA Gala
The gala served as a powerful demonstration of solidarity with the thousands of IDF soldiers on the frontlines.
Our Elders Had It Easy
From today’s perspective, the past seems oh so simple.
Rabbis of LA | For 30 Years, Rabbi Michael Gotlieb Has Been Home at Kehillat Ma’arav
Now, in his 30th year as leader of the Conservative Kehillat Ma’arav congregation in Santa Monica, he recently reflected on his path to the rabbinate.
Jews for America
Given our long history of contributing to the welfare of this country, who better than the Jews to step up during America’s time of need?