Print Issue: Proud Jew | Feb 09, 2024
After October 7, global music star Matisyahu felt a pull back to his Jewish roots and his people. Now he's speaking out and writing songs about it. He talks to the Journal about his journey.
LAPD Launches Groundbreaking Online Hate Incident Reporting in Collaboration with Magen Am
LAPD encourages community involvement, recognizing the importance of data input for effective policing.
Matisyahu Reminds Me Why I Love My Judaism
His new album, which comes out this week, is titled “Hold The Fire.” For an artist who loves his art and is moved to spread light, it’s hard to think of a better title.
Singing For His People
In the wake of Oct. 7, Matisyahu is deepening his connection to his Jewish roots and standing up for his people.
Jesers Honored, Beit T’Shuvah Gala, Academy of the Arts 100th Day
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbis of LA | Liora Alban’s Creative Story: When Art and Rabbinate Wed
Rabbi Alban believes in building community through art. After all, her rabbinic thesis centered on Jewish visual art.