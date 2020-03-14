Jewish Organizations Rally Behind Italian Jews in Wake of Shutdown Due to Virus
Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Italy, which has brought the country to a virtual standstill, prominent Jewish organizations continue to engage the Jewish community there.
Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of Keren Hayesod Sam Grundwerg met on Thursday with the prominent Jewish leaders in Rome and Milan to voice their solidarity with those affected, a press release stated.
“The community leaders described the challenges and threats they are facing, and their immediate needs,” the statement read. “Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the entire world. Italy, which is currently on lockdown, has been particularly hit hard and is experiencing a death toll of hundreds of people,” said the Jewish Agency.
The president of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Durgello, said the community is worried, but sounded an upbeat note: “We are a proud and ancient community in the midst of the worst situation we have faced since World War II,” she said. “We are in a state of complete uncertainty. We are trying to stabilize the situation but there is tremendous anxiety here about the danger of a complete collapse. General morale is very low. We know there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we don’t know how long the tunnel is.”
With a population of some 15,000, Rome is home to the oldest Jewish community in the world.
President of Milan’s Jewish community, Milo Hasbani, added: “Our schools and nursing homes have been shut for three weeks. We are organizing various support channels to help community members, especially elderly people who are in quarantine and can’t go food shopping. We are setting up distance learning for the children, investing in disinfectants and preparing the community’s security team for any scenario.”
“Expressing solidarity with Jews around the world and Italian Jewry in particular, Herzog and Grundwerg penned a letter (attached) stating that ‘All of Israel is responsible for one another,’ and that the organizations are teaming up to pledge their support during this difficult time,” the Jewish Agency said in a statement.
Herzog later said that he “had emotional conversations with the leaders of the Jewish communities of Italy, which are small and comprised of a relatively large number of elderly people who are encountering a challenge the likes of which they have not faced since the Holocaust.”
He added: “We have set up a special team to immediately analyze their most urgent needs, and together with Keren Hayesod we will work to help the community as quickly as possible. I urge our parallel Jewish organizations and Jewish communities worldwide to mobilize, given the extent of the need.”
The Jewish Agency further said that it was “working on assisting the community on three levels to meet their needs: assisting nursing homes; setting up distance-learning infrastructure for children and teachers who are quarantined; and helping the communities set up a hotline to help those in quarantine.”
A special team led by Shay Felber, director of the Jewish Agency’s Unit for Aliyah, Absorption and Special Operations, and Alex Kerner, Karen Hayesod’s emissary in Italy, will focus on provisions.
“It is always comforting to know that Israel is with us,” said Hasbani, “and especially the Jewish Agency and the assistance it provides.”
JJ Inside The Print
The threat of catching the respiratory disease COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, has triggered an extraordinary hand-washing movement that has swept the country: We’re...
It’s not easy to persuade people to change habits, especially when those habits are an expression of a certain love that cannot be contained, like meat...
Because of the coronavirus, it will take 20 years for sumo wrestling and bobbing for apples to make a comeback. How bad is the coronavirus...
We are a people certain the world is ending, the fervor of political discourse matched by our fears of the encroaching coronavirus. It’s been an...
So, how worried should you be about coronavirus? If you follow the news every day, the answer seems obvious: extraordinarily worried. Airline stocks have been dropping...
Regardless of whether the new coronavirus is classified as a pandemic, it is a serious issue. In less than two months, it has spread over...
Some Israelis think the bans are extreme, while others are sympathetic to Israel’s unprecedented precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Ravit Luz, a resident...
The Netherlands in the 17th century was a country of great tolerance, having welcomed the Jews (including renowned physicians) driven out of Spain and Portugal....
It was one of those parenting moments you just have to savor. My wife had a work commitment and my daughters said, “Hey Abba, let’s...
Maj. Haim Jibly recently received a letter approving his petition to continue volunteering in reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces, and his joy was...
A lot remains unknown about the coronavirus, but like all diseases, it has no political preference. It doesn’t afflict President Donald Trump’s supporters or Blue...
On March 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement saying that a Los Angeles resident who attended the America Israel...
In response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Jewish communities in the U.S. are taking precautions to reduce the potential of the...
The coronavirus epidemic spread to New York this past week, with members of the Orthodox Jewish community being among the first to test positive. On...
Every year before Passover, many community members make plans to travel for the entire eight days, to avoid preparing their own homes for the holiday....
Loren Miller is a physician researcher at the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His specialty is infectious diseases. The Journal spoke with...
As more people continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus — COVID-19, people are eager to find answers to questions about the virus. Seventeen-year-old...
As concerns about coronavirus increase around the globe, Jewish online dating site JWed is working to ensure couples can still find their bashert with its...
StandWithUs executives Roz and Jerry Rothstein announced in an email that one of the attendees at the organization’s America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy...
Many years ago, there was an authentic Yemenite restaurant on Pico Boulevard. At the Magic Carpet, you could order the crispiest malawach, the freshest salads...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist The rich shall not pay more and the poor shall not pay less than half a...
According to Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman, 1 in 5 people has a disability but you wouldn’t know it if you watched a movie...
Shari Ungerleider is a firm believer that if a person is going to undergo genetic testing, they should also receive genetic counseling. She says the...
Columbia University President Lee Bollinger condemned anti-Semitism and the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement in a March 6 presentation before the university senate plenary....
In Jewish communities across the United States, the signs are literally on the wall. Anti-Semitism is on the rise and attacks against Jews are becoming...
Set in the 1940s, Philip Roth’s 2004 novel “The Plot Against America” hypothesizes a chilling alternative history in which hero aviator and Nazi sympathizer Charles...
UPDATE: This show has now been postponed due to the coronavirus concerns. JWT hopes to run the show in May. Please check their website for...
Although we are cautioned not to judge a book by its cover, more than one reader of Esther Amini’s memoir will fall in love, as...
Elinor Aaronson died Jan. 31 at 99. Survived by daughter Amy; son Arthur; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Hillside Edviga Adelman died Jan. 19 at 84....
Amid coronavirus fears, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reiterated that one of the best ways to fight germs is to wash your...
Save A Heart Foundation (SAHF) celebrated its annual gala at Sinai Temple on Feb. 8. The foundation honored Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Harold Karpman with...
SAT MAR 14 “Sex, Addiction & Love” Jewish Women’s Theatre’s new production, “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” runs through March 24. The...
The coronavirus might as well have been designed in a lab to ravage Jewish communities. Close physical contact is not merely embedded in our tradition,...