ADL: Antisemitic Incidents Increased 140% Last Year

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released their annual antisemitic incidents report on April 16, finding that antisemitic incidents surged by 140% in 2023 from the year prior.

The ADL recorded a total of 8,873 incidents — the highest they have ever recorded — and consisted of 6,535 incidents of harassment (184% increase), 2,177 incidents of vandalism (69%) and 161 incidents of assault (45%). The state with the highest amount of antisemitic incidents was California at 1,266, followed by New York at 1,218, New Jersey at 830, Florida at 463, and Massachusetts at 440.

There were also 3,162 incidents of anti-Israel or anti-Zionist antisemitism; there were only 241 such incidents in 2022.

In Los Angeles, there was a 112% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2022-23 (237 to 503). Broken down by category, 326 were harassment (120% increase), 159 of which were vandalism (85%) and 18 were assaults (125%).

“These are not just record-setting figures, they are record-shattering numbers,” ADL Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey I. Abrams said in a statement. “And this modern-day plague of antisemitism, which is particularly relevant as Jews around the world prepare to celebrate Passover next week, has infected every element of our society, from college and university campuses to K-12 schools to Jewish institutions such as synagogues and schools, and even to Jewish-owned businesses.”

“Despite these unprecedented challenges, American Jews must not give in to fear,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Even while we fight the scourge of antisemitism, we should be proud of our Jewish identities and confident of our place in American society. It may not feel so right now, but we have many more allies than enemies. And we call on all people of good will to stand with their Jewish friends and neighbors. We need your support and your allyship.”