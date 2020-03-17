ADL CEO on Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Coronavirus
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent guide on anti-Semitism can help combat it.
In a phone interview with the Journal on March 16, Greenblatt said the theories have generally revolved around the idea that Jews are behind the coronavirus pandemic. He pointed to tweets from former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke suggesting that George Soros has played a role in the coronavirus epidemic. He added there has also been a lot of white supremacist chatter in online forums regarding coronavirus.
“We’ve seen white supremacists rejoice that Israel is experiencing a high number of cases,” Greenblatt said. “We’ve also seen them using platforms like Telegram and 4chan and Gab, where they’ve been promoting the idea that… [coronavirus] is a bioengineering weapon that allowed ‘globalists’ to destroy the Western world, as if this is some kind of conspiracy.”
On Facebook and Twitter, Jewish students at George Washington University (GWU) were harassed after they attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. GWU placed students in quarantine for 12 hours on March 6 after it became known that multiple attendees had tested positive for the virus. The social media accounts harassing these students tried to draw “a causal relationship between AIPAC and the coronavirus,” Greenblatt said.
“We’ve also seen other Twitter and Facebook accounts accusing Jews or Israel of creating the virus to kill non-Jews so they can profit from the vaccine,” he added. “And we’ve seen Iran claim that Zionists are behind the coronavirus, which is also absurd.”
“This harkens back to Jews and money. This harkens back to Jews and legitimacy. The historical echoes are sort of obvious.” — Jonathan Greenblatt
These anti-Semitic conspiracies echo the blood libels highlighted in the ADL’s “Anti-Semitism Uncovered: A Guide to Old Myths in a New Era” released on March 12, Greenblatt said.
“This harkens back to Jews and money,” he said. “This harkens back to Jews and legitimacy. The historical echoes are sort of obvious.”
According to Greenblatt, the guide explains the history of anti-Semitism worldwide and America and then highlights the seven most prominent anti-Semitic tropes –– having too much power, dual loyalty, Holocaust denialism, greediness, killing Jesus, using Christian blood for rituals, and the demonization of Israel –– and how to address them.
For instance, Greenblatt explained, the “Disloyalty” section lists as examples Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) January 2019 tweet that senators who voted in favor of anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) legislation “forgot what country they represent” as well as President Donald Trump saying in September that Jews who vote Democrat are “very disloyal to Israel.”
“When anti-Semitism is normalized, no one can tell who has legitimate expertise,” Greenblatt said. “So we felt like it was critical to get out in front with the kind of resource that would be both accessible and also well-researched with something that would be grounded in history but dynamic and almost, if you will, a living document — something that would stand the test of scholarship but also be effective in a social media environment.”
He added that the guide is especially tailored toward those who influence public opinion.“It was written for the hypothetical legislative staff of a congressperson, or the editorial board of a broadcast network, or the standards team of a social media company, or the speechwriting staff of a presidential candidate,” Greenblatt said.
He urged those in positions of power to call out anti-Semitism and for people to educate themselves on the matter.
“When you see hate in your Facebook feed, in your Twitter stream – whether it’s flagging a user or just forcefully calling it out – everybody can play a role,” Greenblatt said. “But it’s not just about intervening and interrupting hate when it happens, it’s also about educating yourself. And hopefully ‘Anti-Semitism Uncovered’ is a resource that people can use in that regard.”
JJ Inside The Print
The threat of catching the respiratory disease COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, has triggered an extraordinary hand-washing movement that has swept the country: We’re...
It’s not easy to persuade people to change habits, especially when those habits are an expression of a certain love that cannot be contained, like meat...
Because of the coronavirus, it will take 20 years for sumo wrestling and bobbing for apples to make a comeback. How bad is the coronavirus...
We are a people certain the world is ending, the fervor of political discourse matched by our fears of the encroaching coronavirus. It’s been an...
So, how worried should you be about coronavirus? If you follow the news every day, the answer seems obvious: extraordinarily worried. Airline stocks have been dropping...
Regardless of whether the new coronavirus is classified as a pandemic, it is a serious issue. In less than two months, it has spread over...
Some Israelis think the bans are extreme, while others are sympathetic to Israel’s unprecedented precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Ravit Luz, a resident...
The Netherlands in the 17th century was a country of great tolerance, having welcomed the Jews (including renowned physicians) driven out of Spain and Portugal....
It was one of those parenting moments you just have to savor. My wife had a work commitment and my daughters said, “Hey Abba, let’s...
Maj. Haim Jibly recently received a letter approving his petition to continue volunteering in reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces, and his joy was...
A lot remains unknown about the coronavirus, but like all diseases, it has no political preference. It doesn’t afflict President Donald Trump’s supporters or Blue...
On March 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement saying that a Los Angeles resident who attended the America Israel...
In response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Jewish communities in the U.S. are taking precautions to reduce the potential of the...
The coronavirus epidemic spread to New York this past week, with members of the Orthodox Jewish community being among the first to test positive. On...
Every year before Passover, many community members make plans to travel for the entire eight days, to avoid preparing their own homes for the holiday....
Loren Miller is a physician researcher at the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His specialty is infectious diseases. The Journal spoke with...
As more people continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus — COVID-19, people are eager to find answers to questions about the virus. Seventeen-year-old...
As concerns about coronavirus increase around the globe, Jewish online dating site JWed is working to ensure couples can still find their bashert with its...
StandWithUs executives Roz and Jerry Rothstein announced in an email that one of the attendees at the organization’s America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy...
Many years ago, there was an authentic Yemenite restaurant on Pico Boulevard. At the Magic Carpet, you could order the crispiest malawach, the freshest salads...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist The rich shall not pay more and the poor shall not pay less than half a...
According to Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman, 1 in 5 people has a disability but you wouldn’t know it if you watched a movie...
Shari Ungerleider is a firm believer that if a person is going to undergo genetic testing, they should also receive genetic counseling. She says the...
Columbia University President Lee Bollinger condemned anti-Semitism and the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement in a March 6 presentation before the university senate plenary....
In Jewish communities across the United States, the signs are literally on the wall. Anti-Semitism is on the rise and attacks against Jews are becoming...
Set in the 1940s, Philip Roth’s 2004 novel “The Plot Against America” hypothesizes a chilling alternative history in which hero aviator and Nazi sympathizer Charles...
UPDATE: This show has now been postponed due to the coronavirus concerns. JWT hopes to run the show in May. Please check their website for...
Although we are cautioned not to judge a book by its cover, more than one reader of Esther Amini’s memoir will fall in love, as...
Elinor Aaronson died Jan. 31 at 99. Survived by daughter Amy; son Arthur; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Hillside Edviga Adelman died Jan. 19 at 84....
Amid coronavirus fears, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reiterated that one of the best ways to fight germs is to wash your...
Save A Heart Foundation (SAHF) celebrated its annual gala at Sinai Temple on Feb. 8. The foundation honored Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Harold Karpman with...
SAT MAR 14 “Sex, Addiction & Love” Jewish Women’s Theatre’s new production, “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” runs through March 24. The...
The coronavirus might as well have been designed in a lab to ravage Jewish communities. Close physical contact is not merely embedded in our tradition,...