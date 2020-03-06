U.S. Jewish Community Takes Precautions to Avoid Coronavirus

In response to concerns regarding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Jewish communities in the U.S. are taking precautions to reduce the potential of the disease spreading further.

A Jewish lawyer who lives in New Rochelle in New York’s Westchester County and works at a law firm in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 despite no recent travel to any of the countries heavily impacted by the virus. The man, who has the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York, is currently hospitalized in New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, while his wife and children are under self-quarantine at home. The man had an underlying respiratory condition when he became infected.

A number of Jewish institutions in the greater New York City area have closed out of concern that COVID-19 might spread among those who have come into contact with the family, and there are other Jewish institutions that are taking precautionary measures.

The son of the initial Jewish patient, who is a student at Yeshiva University, also tested positive. Yeshiva University canceled all classes on their campuses in Washington Heights and Midtown until after Purim (March 10), including undergraduate and in-person graduate courses and the boy’s high school. Yeshiva University also postponed all social events on those campuses until further notice, and is discouraging people from congregating in common areas. Two students who were considered high risk for exposure due to close contact with the infected student, including the student’s roommate, were tested and came up negative for the virus.

Several synagogues and day schools in and around New Rochelle have temporarily closed. Young Israel of New Rochelle, where the initial Jewish patient attended services on February 22 and 23, has canceled davening through March 8. Salanter Akiba Riverdale High School in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx will be closed through March 10, while it’s lower school, Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy, where the daughter of the initial Jewish patient is a student, will be closed through March 9. Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, New York, and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, New York, also have shut down temporarily.

The Riverdale Mikvah put out a statement, notifying people of its protocols to keep their facility clean. Included among these protocols are:

Preparation rooms continue to be cleaned in between each use with a disinfecting cleanser.

Common areas and waiting rooms are thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis, and will be cleaned throughout the night with Clorox wipes and other various disinfectant products.

Floors will be cleaned nightly with a disinfectant.

The mikvah noted that a woman who is under quarantine must follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local government agencies and may not break quarantine to immerse in the mikvah. They also asked people not to visit the mikvah if they have any symptoms of illness.

At the AIPAC Policy Conference, which took place in Washington, D.C. March 1 – 3, there were precautions put in place to reduce the spread of germs. During the plenary session, videos encouraged attendees to avoid hugging and touching their faces. There were also hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the conference center. The day after the conference, AIPAC sent out an email to all attendees notifying them that a group of attendees from New York had come into contact with an individual who had contracted COVID-19, though that individual did not attend the conference. That group of attendees is now under self-quarantine.

Synagogues in cities where there have been no cases of COVID-19 have been taking precautionary measures as well. Kesher Israel Congregation, in Georgetown in Washington, D.C., sent out an email urging people to stay home if they have, or recently had, any symptoms of illness. They also said not to directly kiss the Torah or mezuzot as there is no general halachic requirement to do so. They also stated not to shake hands, fist bump, hug, or engage in any close physical contact with people at shul.

As of March 5, according to the CDC there are 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States since Jan. 21 with 10 deaths. Cases have been reported in 13 states, which include Washington, California, New York, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Oregon, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, Florida and Arizona. Of the 99 cases, 30 of them are travel-related, 20 from person-to-person spread, and the remaining 49 are under investigation.

Zachary Leshin is a writer and former congressional staffer based in Washington, D.C.