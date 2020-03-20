March 20, 2020

Israel Reports First Coronavirus Death

BY Aaron Bandler | Mar 20, 2020 | Israel
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MARCH 20: Israeli medical worker holds a swab test for coronavirus at a drive-through site during a presntation for the press before opening on March 20, 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Number of coronavirus in Israel continues to jump, after over 200 new cases have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Israel has suffered its first death from the coronavirus.

The Times of Israel reported that the deceased was an 88-year-old man who had underlying conditions. He died at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on March 20 and had been hospitalized with the illness for a week.

One of the nurses who treated him, Rachel Gemara, was featured in the Journal’s March 20 Humans of Israel section. She is volunteering for the new coronavirus department. Gemara told the Journal that it was tough to fathom that some of the patients could end up dying alone in quarantine.

“Every time I come in to my shift there are more and more patients,” she said.

There are currently 705 confirmed cases in Israel and nine in serious condition.

