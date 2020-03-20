Israel Reports First Coronavirus Death

Israel has suffered its first death from the coronavirus.

The Times of Israel reported that the deceased was an 88-year-old man who had underlying conditions. He died at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on March 20 and had been hospitalized with the illness for a week.

One of the nurses who treated him, Rachel Gemara, was featured in the Journal’s March 20 Humans of Israel section. She is volunteering for the new coronavirus department. Gemara told the Journal that it was tough to fathom that some of the patients could end up dying alone in quarantine.

“Every time I come in to my shift there are more and more patients,” she said.

There are currently 705 confirmed cases in Israel and nine in serious condition.