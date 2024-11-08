Hey! – a poem for Lech Lecha

God said to Abraham, “Regarding Sarai, your wife — you must not call her anymore by the name Sarai, meaning ‘my princess,’ for Sarah, meaning ‘princess’ in general, is her name. ~ Genesis 17:15

I remember at camp, at the end of every meal

we would sing Birkat Hamazon to indicate we had eaten,

we were satisfied, and we were grateful.

The melody ended with a long run of la la las

which we would extend by shouting queries

to the leader like what do horses eat?

They’d answer hay and we would treat that

as an invitation for several more minutes of la la las.

This practice was tradition, like pointing out

the dining room windows to the ocean below

and shouting look, a whale! There never was a whale

but this is how we extended meal times

beyond their natural boundaries.

When Sarai, which means my princess,

got a Hebrew letter hey in her name

she became Sarah, which simply means princess.

No longer possessed, she stood with her own power,

ninety years old and about to get news

that would make her laugh.

The hey came from God’s name Who

also gave one to Abram making him Abraham.

Father of multitudes instead of just exalted father.

God never ran out of heys to give but records indicate

Abraham and Sarah were the only ones to get one.

Until I remembered back to the dining hall at camp

when we teens, full with challah and chicken

seemed to have an unlimited supply.

The holiness given to Abram and Sarai

was passed down to all of us. Let it always be

the first letter that comes out of our mouths.

la, la la, la la, la la la la la la…

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net