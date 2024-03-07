A Bisl Torah – Our Wish Room

One of my greatest pleasures is studying Torah with congregants. As one congregant and I poured over some difficult verses, she remarked on the many books behind my head. “Rabbi Guzik, have you read all of them?” I laughed. Some yes. Some skimmed. Some patiently waiting to be opened.

She explained that in her home, they have a large room filled with books. Most would call it a library or study. She doesn’t. The room is named, “Our Wish Room.” She explained that each book is a source of inspiration. It sounded like within their lifetimes, she and her husband wish and aspire to open each book, glean its wisdom and as a result, grow their souls.

As she spoke, I was reminded that at the heart of Jewish faith is the unending wish to live a life of Torah. Torah as the five Books of Moses and Torah as the continuous commentaries and evolution of the Jewish story. To be a Jew is to be a learner.

The Talmud asks the question, which is greater? Study or action? Rabbi Akiva says, “Study.” Rabbi Tarfon differs and answers, “Action.” The rest of the rabbis are in agreement with Rabbi Akiva because they determine study leads to action.

May we be devoted to wishing. Being mindful, constant, curious learners. A learning that will lead to an expansiveness of the soul, and ultimately acts inspired by our faith.

Shabbat Shalom