Table for Five: Vayikra

Gila Muskin Block

Executive Director, Yesh Tikva

According to Rav Hirsch the phrasing of this parsha “Chukat olam be’chol machshevotechem — a law for all time throughout the ages, in all your dwellings” comes to teach us that even when we are no longer residing in the land of Israel with the Beit Hamikdash, the laws of sacrifices still apply. Our inability to bring a sacrifice is only a temporary circumstantial pause in our ability to execute the full commandment. He derives this from the understanding that when one loses a parent, the laws of honoring one’s parents do not cease to exist; personal circumstances change how one performs this commandment. Therefore, according to Rav Hirsch, each time we refrain from eating the blood and fat of animals we are partaking in the current iteration of the Mitzvah of Korbanot. And through this we are able to retain our connection to the land of Israel and the Beit Hamikdash.

This explanation hits close to home, especially these days. Since Oct. 7 the feeling of connection to the land and people of Israel is at the forefront of our Jewish community. In my opinion, based on this interpretation by Rav Hirsch, this connection that we are feeling is part of our nationhood. It transcends geography and extends to the heart and soul of our people, shaping our collective identity. Our connection to Israel is a guiding force, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose, a living testament to the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.