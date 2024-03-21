Testimony – A poem for Parsha Vayikra

If a person sins, whereby he accepts an oath, and he is a witness [to some matter] by seeing or knowing [it], yet he does not testify, he shall bear his transgression… ~ Leviticus 5:1

As a self-appointed officer of all that is correct

these are the transgressions to which I would testify —

Flagrant jaywalking.

Changing lanes without signaling.

Smoking anything, anywhere.

Operating a car detailing service

on my residential street.

Your dog barking all day and all night

every day while I’m at home trying

to interpret the words of the Lord.

Leaving the food on our porch

when no-contact delivery was clearly

not selected.

Putting mayonnaise on anything

within a one-mile radius of me.

Communicating anything that

could have been an email in any way

that is not an email.

Cruelty to animals.

Teaching my fifteen-year-old with

ego instead of compassion.

Being mean to my wife who is

the kindest person in the world.

Complaining about the unhoused

on your street instead of feeding them.

Accusing someone of stealing an election

by trying to steal an election.

Invading anywhere.

Action or inaction preventing anyone from

breathing, eating, smiling or claiming

the dignity that every creature deserves.

This is my testimony. Let it be entered

into the permanent record.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net