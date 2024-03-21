Testimony – A poem for Parsha Vayikra

If a person sins, whereby he accepts an oath, and he is a witness [to some matter] by seeing or knowing [it], yet he does not testify, he shall bear his transgression… ~ Leviticus 5:1
As a self-appointed officer of all that is correct
these are the transgressions to which I would testify —
Flagrant jaywalking.
Changing lanes without signaling.
Smoking anything, anywhere.
Operating a car detailing service
on my residential street.
Your dog barking all day and all night
every day while I’m at home trying
to interpret the words of the Lord.
Leaving the food on our porch
when no-contact delivery was clearly
not selected.
Putting mayonnaise on anything
within a one-mile radius of me.
Communicating anything that
could have been an email in any way
that is not an email.
Cruelty to animals.
Teaching my fifteen-year-old with
ego instead of compassion.
Being mean to my wife who is
the kindest person in the world.
Complaining about the unhoused
on your street instead of feeding them.
Accusing someone of stealing an election
by trying to steal an election.
Invading anywhere.
Action or inaction preventing anyone from
breathing, eating, smiling or claiming
the dignity that every creature deserves.
This is my testimony. Let it be entered
into the permanent record.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net