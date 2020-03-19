BDJ Gala, Top Cop Awards, AJU Reception
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills.
The event sold out 10 days ahead, a first for the community, and drew 300 people. It raised 25% more in funds than last year, “also a record for us,” according to BDJ Executive Director Adynna Swarz.
Recognized were Shana and Mordechai Fishman, who were named the “Migdal David Honorees”; BDJ Rabbanit Alissa Thomas-Newborn, in celebration of her five years of service to the community; and Joanne and Robby Helperin, who were named the “Chasdei David Honorees.”
Actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), a long time supporter of BDJ, introduced Thomas-Newborn and emphasized the importance of BDJ providing a female rabbi with the opportunity to lead the congregation.
“Rabbanit Alissa did not exist when I needed someone like her,” Bialik said. “She is a symbol of the flexibility, tenacity and strength of Orthodoxy and the grace and dignity she brings to her position.”
Israeli conductor and pianist Lahav Shani has been named the designate music director of Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for the 2020-21 season, succeeding Zubin Mehta.
Shani started his conducting career when he won first prize at the 2013 Gustav Mahler International Conducting Competition. According to the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Shani has considerable experience performing chamber music.
He has been serving as the chief conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra was established in 1936 as the Palestine Orchestra.
American Jewish University (AJU) and its Arts at AJU program held an opening reception for its exhibition, “Face to Face: Being Deborah,” a community-focused photography exhibition, on March 8.
The exhibition offers an up-close encounter with women and the women who inspire them, including rabbis, students, educators, artists and philanthropists, mothers, daughters, friends, allies and collaborators.
The photos were taken by local artist Yael Nov and have been on display in the AJU main lobby.
Rotem Rozental, AJU’s chief curator and senior director of arts and culture, said the exhibition “raises a series of questions we are interested in exploring, relating to the nature of womanhood in the Jewish community, in all its complexity, as well as the historical conditions that continue to define our lives today. I am excited to outline these varied perspectives with these two projects, offering an expansive experience for wider audiences.”
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) held its Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate Luncheon on March 10 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
The event recognized Southern California law enforcement personnel “who go above and beyond the call of duty to find hate,” according to the ADL website.
Speakers included ADL Regional Board Chair Scott Harris. Harris said, “Every one of the award recipients is a shining example of leadership and service for the whole law enforcement community.”
Participants included ADL L.A. Deputy Regional Director Ariella Loewenstein and ADL Center of Extremism Senior Investigative Researcher Joanna Mendelson. The two paid tribute to Joe Sherwood, who died last month shortly before his 103rd birthday. With his wife, Helene, he founded the Sherwood Prize in 1996 “to provide a forum for recognizing law enforcement at its best.”
There were four group awardees, including the first responders to the April 2019 Chabad of Poway shooting. The ADL recognized the “bravery and quick response of law enforcement personnel and civilians at the time of the [Chabad] attack.”.
LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala introduced the Chabad of Poway first responders, and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus also was in attendance.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which received an award for its investigation of the 2018 slaying of Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who was home for the holidays when he was killed. Authorities say the suspect, Samuel Woodward, is a member of a violent Neo-Nazi group known as the Atomwaffen Division
Bernstein’s grandparents attended the event, with his grandfather thanking the Sheriff’s Department not only for “investigating the murder as hate crime, but solving the crime.”
LAPD Detective and Hate Crimes Coordinator Orlando Martinez was the day’s individual honoree. Martinez has worked vigorously to bring justice to those who have been victimized by discrimination and hatred, the ADL said.
Additional honorees included the FBI’s L.A. Field Office and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office–Central District of California, which received an award for prosecuting Latino gang members who firebombed several Ramona Gardens apartments in May 2018 because the tenants primarily were African American.
LAPD’s Criminal Investigation Section was awarded a prize for ensuring the perpetrator of an attempted car ramming of Jewish victims in November 2018, allegedly motivated in part by Islamic extremism, would be removed from the community. LAPD Captain Robert Long accepted the award.
Long said the goal of law enforcement was to “help keep people safe and, when we can’t keep people safe, to bring those who took away our loved ones to justice.”
David Sherwood, Joe Sherwood’s grandson, delivered closing remarks.
Want to be Movers & Shakers? Send us your highlights, events, honors and simchas.
Email ryant@jewishjournal.com.
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
FRI MARCH 20 “Sex, Addiction & Love” — POSTPONED Jewish Women’s Theatre’s latest production is “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” featuring love-centered...