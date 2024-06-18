LA Jewish Film Festival Preview: Matisyahu, “Guns & Moses” and More

Opening Night

“GUNS & MOSES”

Wednesday, June 19, 7:00 p.m. at Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

A high-octane mystery thriller starring Mark Feuerstein (“Defiance”), Neal McDonough (“Minority Report”), Alona Tal (“Broken City”), with Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”) and Dermot Mulroney (“Shameless”). An affable small-town rabbi becomes an unlikely gunslinger after his community is violently attacked. Moses Zaltzman, a beloved Chabad rabbi, turns detective to find the true culprit behind a series of murders, learning to use a gun in the process.

World Premiere / 2024 / Neo-Western Action Thriller / USA / 93 minutes / English

Directed by Salvador Litvak

Written by Nina Litvak & Salvador Litvak

“NINA IS AN ATHLETE”

Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. at Museum of Tolerance, 9786 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

On the cusp of turning 40, Israeli wheelchair badminton champion Nina Gorodetsky has her first and maybe last chance to participate in the Paralympics while negotiating her biological clock as a mother and athlete. Co-hosted by the Museum of Tolerance, and American Friends of Tel Aviv University for the West Coast Premiere of “Nina is an Athlete,” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Ravit Markus in person and Nina Gorodetsky via Zoom.

Reception: 6:30 p.m.

Film: 7:30 p.m.

West Coast Premiere / 2024 / Documentary / Israel / 72 minutes / Hebrew and Russian with English subtitles

Written & Directed by Ravit Markus

“TREASURE”

Thursday, June 20, 7:00 p.m. Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, CA 91316

American journalist Ruth and her father Edek, a Holocaust survivor, travel to Poland. Ruth seeks to explore the past, while Edek’s reluctance adds unexpected humor to their journey.

Feature / Germany, France, Poland / 112 minutes / English

Directed by Julia von Heinz

Starring Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Stephen Fry (“Gosford Park”)

“YANIV”

Saturday, June 22, 8:00 p.m. at Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

A high school teacher and a statistics teacher team up to cheat at an underground card game run by the Hasidic community, leading to unexpected consequences. The West Coast Premiere of this comedy will be followed by a Q&A with key cast members Annabel Steven and Eli Boskey.

West Coast Premiere / 2024 / Comedy / USA / 85 minutes / English

Directed by Amnon Carmi

Written by Ben Ducoff and Amnon Carmi

Starring Ben Ducoff, Annabel Steven, Eli Boskey

“UNSPOKEN”

Sunday, June 23, 1:00 p.m. at Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, CA 91316

Noam, a closeted teenager in a religious community, discovers a love letter from his grandfather to another man, prompting a journey of self-discovery. The West Coast Premiere of this film will celebrate Pride Month, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and lead cast.

West Coast Premiere / 2024 / Drama / USA / 91 minutes / English

Directed by Jeremy Borison

Starring Charlie Korman, Michael Zap

“GUNS & MOSES” (Encore Screening)

Sunday, June 23, 4:00 p.m. at Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316

“AUCTION”

Sunday, June 23, 4:00 p.m. at Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Based on true events, the film explores the discovery of a long-lost Egon Schiele painting, leading to an investigation into Nazi-looted art. The LA Premiere of “Auction” will be followed by a Q&A with Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum, director of the Sigi Ziering Institute at American Jewish University.

Drama / France / 2024 / 91 minutes / French with English subtitles

Directed by Pascal Bonitzer

Starring Alex Lutz

“COLLEYVILLE”

Sunday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. at Museum of Tolerance, 9786 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035

The documentary recounts the hostage situation at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, with firsthand accounts from the hostages and their families. The North American Premiere of “Colleyville” will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Dani Menkin and film subjects, moderated by Richard Hirschhaut of the American Jewish Committee. Introduction by Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

North American Premiere / 2024 / Documentary / USA / 80 minutes / English

Written & Directed by Dani Menkin

Closing Night

“SONG OF ASCENT: MATISYAHU DOCUMENTARY LIVE IN WARTIME ISRAEL, 10/7 & BEYOND”

Monday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

This documentary/concert film chronicles Matisyahu’s experiences in Israel before and after the Oct 7 massacre, highlighting his U.S. tour and performances in Israel amidst rising anti-Israel sentiment. The world Premiere of “Song of Ascent” will be followed by a Q&A with Matisyahu and filmmakers. Introduction by the Consul General of Israel, Pacific Southwest, Israel Bachar.

World Premiere / 2024 / Documentary / Israel / 90 minutes

Producer/Director: Shlomo Weprin