United Hatzalah Raises $12 Million at LA Gala

At United Hatzalah’s Los Angeles gala on March 20, over 1,200 people gathered and raised more than $12 million. The organization, which has 7,000 volunteers in Israel, provides emergency medical services to those in need and an average response time of three minutes or less. They are called the “Angels in Orange” because of the orange uniforms they wear.

The gala honored Michael Milken of the Milken Institute for his philanthropy, and featured speeches from event co-chairs Rick Caruso and Sunny Sassoon as well as special guest Dr. Miriam Adelson. Gal Gadot, who was supposed to appear in-person, sent in a video because she was at home, recovering from giving birth to her fourth child two weeks earlier.

“This organization embodies the spirit and unity of Israel in such a profound way.” – Gal Gadot

“I wish I could be there with you tonight, but I have a good reason,” she said, smiling. “It’s incredible to think about the 7,000 volunteers from all different backgrounds: Jews, Christians, Muslims, all coming together with one goal, to save lives. This organization embodies the spirit and unity of Israel in such a profound way.”

Much of the event focused on how United Hatzalah kicked into gear on Oct. 7. Normally, the organization handles 2,000 emergencies per day; on Oct. 7, that number reached over 12,000. Eight volunteers died trying to save others, and two were taken hostage. “Our volunteers went into the most dangerous places, rescuing soldiers, civilians and babies,” Eli Beer, founder of United Hatzalah, said. “There were twin babies whose parents were murdered, and they were left alone for 13 hours screaming and crying. They saved those 10-month-old babies.” Beer admitted he was “scarred for life,” and, as a first responder, saw things “that I never believed could be done.”

Milken, who received an award for his philanthropy, praised Beer for his lifesaving actions on Oct. 7 and beyond. “The Talmud tells us that anyone who saves a single soul is deemed by scriptures as if they have saved the entire world,” he said. “No one fits that better than Eli Beer.”

Dr. Miriam Adelson, Sheldon Adelson’s widow and a longtime support of United Hatzalah, discussed the idea of “Am Yisrael Chai,” which means “the Jewish people live on,” and how we will persist with our fight to live no matter what. “We are a people that cherish hope and not hatred, and that fights for what is right, even if that means fighting alone,” she said.

Rick Caruso, founder and executive chairman of Caruso as well as a former candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, brought up how he is a “Sinatra-loving Italian Catholic” and that his family stands proudly with the Jewish community. “The message tonight is clear: Support for the Jewish community crosses any and all cultural divides,” he said. “We are here to make the world a safer place. Tonight, more than anything, we hope to unite and heal, and bring together Jews, Arabs and Christians in the shared mission of saving lives.”

The evening also featured a children’s choir singing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Hatikvah”; Consul General for Israel in L.A. Israel Bachar said the Mi Shebeirach prayer for everyone who needed healing.

The most resounding message of the night? Despite what happened on Oct. 7, United Hatzalah would keep fulfilling its mission to serve everyone in Israel who needs their help – no matter what their background – and stand strong with their fellow Jews in unity.

“The atrocities Hamas did to the Jewish people brought us together,” Beer said. “We are one people. We are together. That’s the only way we will win.”