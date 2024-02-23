Miracle Project Receives NEA Grant

The miracle project (TMP) will receive a Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Founded by Elaine Hall, who is also artistic director, TMP is a fully inclusive theater, film, social skills and expressive arts programs for individuals with autism and all abilities.

“Our vision is to change the way the media portrays and the world perceives neurodivergence and disability,” Hall, a pioneer in creating neurodiverse experiences and opportunities, told the Journal. “Being acknowledged by the NEA as an arts organization elevates the discussion and validity of different types of minds creating equally important works of art.”

She added, “It also shows that our fully inclusive musicals, plays, music videos and films are changing the way the media portrays disability.”

TMP’s $10,000 award is one of 1,288 grants, totaling $32,223,055, announced last month in the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2024.

“The NEA is pleased to announce these grants, all of which strengthen our nation’s arts sector in different ways,” Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., National Endowment for the Arts chair, said via the NEA website. “Whether it’s the creation of new art, opportunities for the public to participate and engage in the arts or work to better understand the impact of the arts, these grants contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities, help meet the challenges of our time, and build towards a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential.”

The Challenge America grant is primarily offered to small organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved groups and communities. These projects range in disciplines from artist communities, arts education, dance, design, folk and traditional arts, literary arts and local arts agencies to media arts, museums, music, musical theater, opera, presenting and multidisciplinary arts, theater and visual arts.

While TMP has received monies from various foundations and government entities, showing their programming as therapeutic and educationally valuable for the general public to understand how neurodivergent individuals are creative artists, this honor is different.

“This award identifies us as having artistic significance among other impactful arts organizations,” Hall said. “It will allow us to expand further the knowledge of the beauty of what neurodivergent individuals are capable of.”

TMP will use this grant to fund the Miracle Project Workforce Training Initiative for Neurodiverse Artists, which is comprised of three programs.

“Express Yourself” is a first-of-its-kind production workshop. An online class, it includes writing, producing, costuming, choreography and acting training for those who use assistive technology to communicate.

“I Can Do That,” offered as a beginning, intermediate and advanced class, trains neurodivergent and disabled actors for careers as actors or voice-over actors in the entertainment industry.

The “Miracle Masters Internship Program” focuses on the hiring of neurodivergent and disabled individuals for positions such as board members, teachers and office support staff.

“The NEA grant calls attention to The Miracle Project’s newest program, ‘Miracles In Action!’” Hall said. “This is a fully inclusive leadership development and mentorship program for teens and adults interested in giving back to the community, spreading awareness and giving opportunities for tikkun olam.”

When asked how this endorsement validates the important work they do, Hall said it shows that TMP is not only therapeutically meaningful to their participants and their families, and educational to the general public, but it’s also artistically significant.

“It validates TMP’s vision that the world will recognize the innate talents within those with disabilities, and that they will be able to pursue their dreams, while educating the public as to how their way of being in the world is as valid as that of neurotypical individuals,” she said.

Hall continued, “It furthers our Jewish mission of emboldening young people to fully access and use their G-d-given gifts to the best of their abilities; developing job skills, leadership, and creativity is core to our Jewish values.”

February is Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM).

“Everyone during JDAIM and beyond can listen to those who cannot speak, be welcoming to those who may appear different than you and honor the voices and perspectives of all,” Hall said.