LAPD Launches Groundbreaking Online Hate Incident Reporting in Collaboration with Magen Am

Mrs. Kohn wasn’t sure what to do. While picking up her children from school, she heard people yelling derogatory anti-Israel and antisemitic slurs from a rooftop. It was just after Oct. 7, and she had observed a notable presence of anti-Israeli individuals in the area. This time, however, the anti-Israel protesters directed their animosity towards schoolchildren.

Unsure of the appropriate action, she contemplated calling 911, but the situation didn’t qualify as an emergency as it lacked direct danger. Opting to use the nonemergency number, Mrs. Kohn was put on an hour-long hold until she simply hung up.

The local mother and concerned citizen is not alone in abandoning the reporting of hate crimes due to bureaucracy, lengthy wait times and the inability to report these types of crimes online. While LAPD facilitates online reporting for various crimes like vandalism and theft, hate crimes have been notably absent from this digital avenue not just in Los Angeles, but nationwide. Attempts to input hate-motivated incidents online have been consistently canceled automatically, adding to the frustration and challenges faced by those seeking to report such incidents.

Recognizing the problem, Magen Am has collaborated with LAPD and other Jewish organizations, such as Agudath Israel, the ADL and the Jewish Federation, over the past year to introduce a significant addition to LAPD’s existing Community Online Reporting System (CORS): a hate incident reporting policy and system.

Magen Am is a local organization committed to training and empowering Jewish communities to deter and respond to security threats. Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, the founder of Magen Am, said in an interview with the Jewish Journal that since the tragic events in Israel on Oct. 7, Jews in L.A. and nationwide have faced a disturbing surge in antisemitic incidents, a trend that shows no sign of slowing down amid the ongoing conflict in Israel. According to the ADL, there has been a staggering 360% increase in antisemitism in the three months following Oct. 7, compared to the same period in 2022.

“This tool will give the department more accurate data so they can better serve every community facing hate and hold the bad actors accountable for their actions.” – Rabbi Yossi Eilfort

“It’s been a pleasure working alongside LAPD and other partnering organizations to get this new feature across the finish line,” Eilfort said. “The leadership at LAPD took the time to truly understand the need and work to problem-solve potential shortfalls, all for the benefit of the community. This tool will give the department more accurate data so they can better serve every community facing hate and hold the bad actors accountable for their actions. We’re so glad to see our shared vision with the LAPD come to life.”

CORS’ hate incident reporting feature serves as a valuable tool in crime mapping, utilizing the submitted data to track patterns and derive actionable insights. LAPD resources can be strategically allocated based on the number and nature of reported incidents, enabling a more proactive approach to crime prevention. The reports undergo thorough review by detectives, ensuring timely data collection, trend monitoring, and the possibility of prosecutorial action.

A unique aspect of the CORS system is its integration of third-party reporting, allowing witnesses or individuals speaking on behalf of victims to report hate incidents. LAPD encourages community involvement, recognizing the importance of data input for effective policing.

In a statement released by Magen Am, Ivan Wolkind, Magen Am’s CEO, emphasized the simplicity of the reporting process and urged the community to actively engage in reporting non-emergency hate incidents without relying on traditional hotline calls.

“The community’s buy-in is essential to ensuring a safer city for all,” he said. “It’s as easy as pulling out your phone and submitting a report right then and there from the comfort of your car, office or home.”

To learn more about Magen Am and CORS, visit magenam.com.