Campus Watch January 25, 2024

Rutgers Lifts SJP Suspension

Rutgers University lifted their suspension of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)-News Brunswick chapter on Jan. 19; the chapter will be on probation for a year.

A university spokesperson told Fox News, “Rutgers typically issues an interim suspension of organizational activity when a student organization is facing multiple conduct complaints. The conduct case involving the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Rutgers-New Brunswick has been resolved and the interim suspension of organization activity is over.” Following their reinstatement, three members of the SJP chapter held a press conference issuing a series of demands to the university. According to The National Desk, these demands included ceasing ties with Tel Aviv University and urging University President Jonathan Holloway to issue a statement condemning Israel’s “genocide” against the Palestinians.

Harvard’s Controversial Pick to Co-Chair Antisemitism Task Force

Harvard University’s decision to select Jewish history professor Derek Penslar as the co-chair of the Presidential Task Force to Combat Antisemitism has stoked controversy due to some of his comments on Israel and antisemitism on campus.

Among Penslar’s critics include former Harvard President Lawrence Summers and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Summers argued in a Jan. 21 post on X that Penslar “is unsuited” for the position because he “has publicly minimized Harvard’s antisemitism problem, rejected the definition used by the U.S. government in recent years of antisemitism as too broad, invoked the need for the concept of settler colonialism in analyzing Israel, referred to Israel as an apartheid state and more. While he does not support BDS he has made clear that he sees it as a reasonable position.”

A university spokesperson defended the selection of Penslar, telling The Harvard Crimson that the Jewish studies professor is “deeply committed to tackling antisemitism and improving the experience of Jewish students at Harvard.”

Iran Envoy Placed on Leave Will Teach Yale Class on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Iran who has been placed on leave by the State Department over allegedly mishandling classified information, will be teaching a class on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at Yale University this semester.

Malley told The Yale Daily News on Jan. 19 regarding the “Contending with Israel-Palestine” course: “In the wake of Oct. 7, I questioned whether it still made sense or whether it would be best to wait. Ultimately, I concluded, in coordination with the School, that it had become even more important to try to create an environment where students could learn more about this topic and engage with others in thoughtful, respectful conversations.”

As previously reported by the Journal, Malley was one of the chief negotiators involved in forging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the Trump administration exited in 2018. Malley was placed on leave in June, which was reportedly due to allegedly mishandling of classified information. Malley told Fox News that he expects “the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon.” The Yale Daily News also noted that in 2008, Malley resigned from Barack Obama’s presidential campaign after having discussions with members of Hamas.

Map in NY Elementary School Classroom Labels Israel as “Palestine”

A classroom in PS 261, a public elementary school in Brooklyn, reportedly featured an “Arab World” map that does not feature Israel on it, instead labeling the geographic area as “Palestine.”

The Free Press reported that the teacher of the classroom is Rita Lahoud, who is teaching the the “Arab Culture Arts” program that is bankrolled by the Qatar Foundation International (QFI). According to the Free Press, Qatar’s ruling family owns QFI.

New York City Department of Education spokesperson Nathaniel Styer initially told The Free Press on if the map will remain in the classroom: “Why would it not be? This is a map of countries that speak Arabic.” Styer later told the outlet: “We are committed to fostering a welcoming environment here at NYCPS that supports all cultures and communities. As soon as we were made aware of concerns regarding the map it was removed.”

Education Dept. to Investigate SF, Oakland School Districts

The Department of Education announced on Jan. 16 that the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) are being investigated over allegations of antisemitism.

JTA reported that among the antisemitism controversies that the districts have faced since Oct. 7 included the Oakland teacher’s union “voting on a measure calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel” and SFUSD reviewing “a contract with a local anti-Zionist group that had organized a walkout for Palestinians and another protest.”

A spokesperson for OUSD told JTA that the district protects “all students, and harassment of anyone is never acceptable.”