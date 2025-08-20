Can “Dude Be Nice” Become the World’s Hottest Slogan?

I have a habit of talking to my mother in Montreal during my daily walks, which means I’m always looking for interesting conversation.

When our usual schmooze diet of food, the kids, family memories and Israel runs out, I’ll bring up anything that may catch my eye.

Yesterday, a sign in a schoolyard caught my eye: “Dude Be Nice.”

As I crossed the street to take a photo, I mentioned it to my mother (“Mec, soit gentil” in French), explaining that it was one of those motivational signs schools like to feature.

It turns out my mother had plenty to say about the sign. She’s no expert on education or the modern ills of social media, but she does watch the news. And the news today, well, what can I tell you that you don’t already know? There’s lots of bad stuff going on, and wherever there’s bad stuff, someone’s usually being mean.

My mother’s motherly instinct was that a “be nice” message was exactly what the world needs to hear right now, and we spoke about it for a good ten minutes! That wasn’t too surprising, though, because “be nice” is how she raised us.

When I got back to my computer, I researched the whole idea of “meanness” and whether things were getting worse. I was especially curious about the state of elementary schools—are schoolchildren getting meaner? Is that why the school put up the sign?

It wasn’t good news.

According to a Jan. 2025 report in Education Week, “Student behavior problems continue to plague schools, and educators say they’ve actually grown more serious, according to a recent survey by the EdWeek Research Center. Nearly half of teachers, school leaders, and district leaders this school year—48 percent—said in the survey that students’ behavior was a lot worse this fall when compared to their pre-pandemic behavior.”

A mother’s instinct. It’s like she smelled it.

Can three words change the world? “Just do it” certainly changed Nike’s world and became one of the most famous slogans in history.

But Nike never told us what “it” was.

Is there a more important “it” for a decent future than the innocent, simple and essential idea of being nice, regardless of how strong we might feel about any issue? Sure, telling people to be nice is not cool or snarky or hip, but neither is my mother. She’s just earnest.

Maybe Nike can throw their next advertising billion at “Dude Be Nice” and we can all hope that the world, including schoolchildren, will just do it.