On a recent family vacation to Disneyland with my husband Daniel and two daughters, I realized I was the happiest I’d been in ages.

Daniel and I spent all day going on kiddie rides with our girls and taking fun pictures, making memories that would last a lifetime. We swam in the hotel pool and watched our girls gleefully go on the water slides over and over again. We ate breakfast with all their favorite Disney characters; there’s nothing like seeing your child’s face light up when they realize Goofy is in the room.

When I go on trips with my family, I disconnect from my regular life. I barely check the news or social media. I don’t really care what’s going on outside our tight little bubble. Life is simpler.

In our busy everyday lives, Daniel and I work while our girls go to school, and weekends are often filled with errands and housework. Having this time away to truly connect meant everything to me. I relished the moments when we could cuddle our girls and eat meals together and read stories without feeling like we had to rush. We could just be.

When I’m not spending time with my family, I sometimes forget what matters the most to me in life. I may obsess over how well one of my Instagram posts is performing or refresh my feed repeatedly to see what’s happening in the news. I get caught up in other people’s lives, and admittedly, I end up envying them or having FOMO, fear of missing out. I see beautiful clothing on Amazon that I just can’t afford, and I feel down about myself.

But when I take a step back and tune out the noise, I’m able to say, “My life is actually pretty amazing. I’m grateful for what I have.”

When you think about the things that make you the happiest, they likely don’t include material objects or your social media feed. Like me, you probably have the best time with your loved ones. You might have a hobby that makes you feel calm and centered, like hiking up beautiful mountains or cooking delicious food. We trick ourselves into thinking we need much more than we do, but if we take a step back, we see it’s the simple things that we appreciate and love the most.

Unfortunately, we live in an age where the noise is only getting louder and louder. We are increasingly relying on technology and have become absolutely obsessed with our devices. Many of us stay up late into the night looking at memes and watching videos, and then check our phones as soon as we wake up in the morning. We’re also binging on television and seeing tons of advertisements, looking at other people’s lives and wishing we had what they do.

Here’s the truth, though: As much as human beings like to complicate things, at our core, we are simple creatures. We need food and shelter and love. We like to be among other people. We crave spirituality and a connection to God. Everything else is just extra.

In your own life, I challenge you to tune out the noise and figure out what matters to you the most. What makes you feel fulfilled?

On Shabbat, you can turn off your devices and talk with family and friends over a good meal instead. When you go away on vacation, you could leave your phone in your hotel room, or at least keep it far away so you can’t check it every few minutes. You can find a new hobby and really dedicate yourself to it, without having any distractions around.

The world will always try to draw us back in. At times, it can cause us to forget who we really are and what we truly value.

By pushing back and setting boundaries, we can effectively combat this. Tune out the noise, and I promise, you’ll be able to find yourself again.

Kylie Ora Lobell is an award-winning writer and Community Editor of the Jewish Journal. You can find Kylie on X @KylieOraLobell or Instagram @KylieOraWriter.