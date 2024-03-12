Embracing Adventure and Empowerment in Playa Del Carmen

Embracing Adventure and Empowerment: Reflecting on the Women’s Travel Fest at Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen
In the heart of the stunning coastal paradise of Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, I attended the inspirational Women’s Travel Fest being held this year at the Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen. It was my distinct honor to take the stage at this incredible event, sharing my journey and memoir, “Brave-ish,” with fellow women travelers from around the globe. As I reflect on my time there, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude to my friend and owner of the conference, Alexandra Jimenez who I met in 2012 when she started Travel Fashion Girl.
The Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen offers an array of experiences that cater to the soulful adventurer within each of us. From the moment you step foot onto the property, you are greeted by a fusion of modern luxury and ancient Mayan-inspired architecture. The entrance, reminiscent of a majestic Mayan temple, sets the stage for an unforgettable journey.
One cannot help but be captivated by the abundance of art scattered throughout the property, with over 200 pieces adorning the walls and open spaces. Notably, the renowned artist César López Negrete, known for his captivating works that blend traditional Mexican motifs with contemporary flair, has contributed to the vibrant tapestry of the resort. From life-size whale sharks on the wall by the infinity to the giant snake bench at the entrance, each piece tells a story and adds to the rich cultural experience of the resort.
One of the highlights of my stay was the opportunity to indulge in the rejuvenating treatments offered at the Cenote Spa. Nestled amidst the mangroves, the spa provides a sanctuary for relaxation and reflection. The magic massage, inspired by the mystical cenotes of the region, left me feeling renewed and invigorated.
For those seeking adventure, the Grand Hyatt offers an array of exhilarating activities. I loved my time ocean kayaking and watched as others did outside sunrise soul cycle starting their day with intention and vitality. I found my favorite dose of serenity at the lap pool in the spa which offers a tranquil almost secret retreat.
Watching the way the infinity pools reflected the clouds at sunset looked like a painting, it provided an awe-inspiring backdrop for relaxation after I gave my talk.
Of course, no visit to the Grand Hyatt would be complete without indulging in the culinary delights offered at the resort’s restaurants. With all dining options boasting ocean views, guests are treated to a feast for the senses as they savor the flavors of Mexico and beyond. For those with dietary restrictions, The Grill stands out as the only kosher restaurant in the area, offering a delectable selection of dishes to suit every palate.
But perhaps what makes the Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen truly special is its unwavering commitment to celebrating and honoring Mexican culture. From the vibrant paseo through the property to the cenote inspired spa and the incredible art, every aspect of the resort pays homage to the rich heritage of the region.
As I look back on my time at the Women’s Travel Fest, I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude for the experiences shared and the connections made. It was a reminder of the power of travel to not only broaden our horizons but also to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us. I eagerly await the opportunity to return to the enchanting shores of Playa Del Carmen and the warmth of the Grand Hyatt.
Lisa Ellen Niver
