A Moment in Time: “Three Questions for the Rabbi”

Dear all,

I had a scheduled appointment a couple of weeks ago with a delightful three-year-old who attends our ECC. His family set up the appointment because he had important questions that he wanted to pose to “the Rabbi.” I was really looking forward to our meeting.

This articulate and thoughtful young toddler launched into each question with heart and with spirit:

1) Why is God all around us and not in one place?

2) Why is God invisible?

3) Why do some people have and some people don’t have? (Resources, money, etc.)?

Friends, I can offer my responses. But in truth, my answers don’t warrant a moment in time. My take-away from our meeting was about the incredible depth, wonderment, and empathy of this remarkable little boy.

Judaism teaches us that wisdom is not about what we know. Rather, wisdom is about what we ask. Thus, our meeting put me in the presence of a wise soul. I may ask him for another meeting so I can deepen my wisdom some more!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro