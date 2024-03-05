PS LAX: Redefining Luxury Travel

In the bustling hub of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where the chaos of travel often reigns supreme, there exists an oasis of tranquility and luxury known as PS LAX: The Private Suite. Tucked away discreetly from the masses, PS offers discerning travelers an unparalleled experience akin to living the life of a rock star. This exclusive retreat redefines the travel experience, offering discerning guests a haven of tranquility amidst the chaos of modern air travel.

Recently, I met a former owner of a private plane, who made the transition back to commercial travel, but with one non-negotiable condition – his journey must commence from PS. For him, the appeal lies in the seamless, drama-free experience offered by PS, where every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure a stress-free journey.

Imagine arriving at the airport and bypassing the usual hustle and bustle entirely. No lines for security checks, no waiting to hand over your luggage, and certainly no jostling through crowded terminals.

At PS, the journey begins with a touch of indulgence. Guests are welcomed with champagne and caviar in the Salon, setting the tone for a truly luxurious experience. As you savor the exquisite flavors, you’re enveloped in an ambiance of refinement and sophistication, preparing you for the journey ahead.

As you step into the serene realm of PS, you’re enveloped in an atmosphere of exclusivity and refinement. The ambiance is reminiscent of a high-end country club, where every detail is meticulously curated to cater to the most discerning tastes. Whether you’re traveling alone, with family, or accompanied by furry friends, PS ensures that every aspect of your journey is tailored to perfection.

Upon arrival, guests have the option to indulge in top-quality food and drinks served in The Salon and Private Suites where plush seating and elegant décor set the stage for a culinary experience like no other.

In addition to the culinary delights, PS offers an array of salon services including massages, haircuts and manicures, ensuring that you look and feel your best before you embark on your journey. From the moment you step through the doors, a team of dedicated staff members is on hand to anticipate your every need, ensuring that your time at PS is nothing short of extraordinary.

Of course, no culinary experience would be complete without the perfect libations to accompany it. At PS, guests can enjoy a selection of top-shelf drinks, ranging from fine wines and spirits to bespoke cocktails crafted by expert mixologist in residence Adam. Whether you prefer a classic martini or a signature creation, the skilled bartenders at PS are dedicated to satisfying your every craving.

As you indulge in the culinary delights at PS from Chef Matt, you’re surrounded by an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. Plush seating, tasteful decor, and attentive service create a sense of exclusivity, allowing you to relax and unwind in style before your journey begins.

Beyond the luxurious amenities and personalized service, PS offers something truly invaluable: peace of mind. I loved the food and all the comforts but my favorite part was the private car from PS directly to the plane. I liked having the option to board first and not feel trampled waiting for my turn to get onboard, however, you can choose to board last as you prefer.

For travelers like the gentleman I met, the ability to navigate the airport experience with ease and efficiency is priceless. It’s a testament to the transformative power of PS, where every aspect of the journey is designed to exceed expectations and redefine the concept of luxury travel. Last fall, PS opened its second location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, and has additional locations in the pipeline, including the next openings in Dallas and Miami.

CLICK HERE for answers to FAQ–and see you soon at the back door to the airport!