The Israeli Prosthetics Clinic That Gives People and Animals a Second Chance
Technoleg Orthopedic Institute, an Israeli prosthetics clinic, has helped countless amputee patients regain the motion of walking for more than 40 years. Recently, they became the first and only place in Israel to make prosthetics for animals.
Sarah Vorsanger, ZAVIT* – Science and Environment News Agency
You can find Avi Talmor and Micha Hayat, the technicians behind Technoleg located on Kibbutz Beerot Yitzhak, in their workshop taking measurements, using a process called lamination to make a prosthetic mold from carbon, making cosmetic finishes for the prosthetics, or sanding them down to the precise shape needed.
Talmor and Hayat have been making prosthetics for patients who have recently had amputations for 43 and 33 years, respectively. These patients are given prescriptions from their doctors for their prosthetic, and from there, Technoleg develops their unique, one-of-a-kind leg. Once the prosthetic is aligned for the patient, the patient received rehabilitation at the hospital.
The bottom line is, Talmor and Hayat want their patients to be comfortable. They even have a “cat-walk” in their office that allows patients to walk with their prosthetic in order to make sure they are satisfied with their new leg. “At first, the prosthetic is something strange. It can be uncomfortable, painful, and they are unsure of how to move their leg. We try to make the socket (the area of the amputated leg that fits into the prosthetic) as comfortable as possible,” says Hayat.
A Success Story
Technoleg has many success stories, but one that particularly stood out in Hayat’s mind was a man named Zach. When Zach was eight years old, a bus ran over his foot. Zach explains that after his accident, he had a constructed foot that was very problematic. “I wasn’t able to run; I could not walk more than 100 meters without having to give my foot a break.” After 22 years, he decided to make a change. “When I was 30 years old, I asked my doctor to amputate my foot because I wanted to start living again.”
After his amputation, Zach received a prosthetic from Technoleg, and was in rehabilitation for about a month, where he learned how to walk on his new and improved leg. “Now, I can do everything I could have never done with my bad foot. Not only did I go through the hard process of rehab, but I also committed my life to sports, and these days, I am boxing, snowboarding, surfing, and playing footvolley, a Brazilian sport, and even soccer.”
After researching and realizing there was not an all amputee soccer team in Israel, he started a team of his own. “It was my dream to create this team,” he explains. “With time, I got to know more and more people with amputations. One thing led to another, and four months ago, we had our first training session. We even have sponsors.” Since then, the team has had two international matches. “Our goal is to get into the European championship next fall.”
Today, Zach, who is a lawyer by profession, also gives motivational speeches to soldiers, school children, and athletes about his personal story. He also uses his Instagram (@viking.zach) as a platform to educate and show other amputees that they can still lead active lives. “I chose to live a totally different life from my life before the amputation,” Zach says.
Prosthetics for the Animals
Talmor and Hayat have made prosthetics for all ages – from kids to the elderly. However, they recently decided to team up with Freedom Farm Sanctuary in order to add animals to their list of patients.
Freedom Farm Sanctuary rescues animals from the meat and dairy industries as well as experimental labs. Their goal is to make people see farm animals the way they would see a domesticated pet. They first heard of Technoleg after they had produced prosthetics for dogs.
Meital Ben Ari, co-founder of Freedom Farm Sanctuary, was looking for a clinic to come to the sanctuary in order to make an orthotic (a brace) for a sheep named Gary.
“About two years ago, we got a call from Freedom Farm Sanctuary asking us to make a prosthetic for a sheep, so we thought, why not?,” says Hayat. “Of course, we had to learn the anatomy of animals in the process,” he adds. They consulted many veterinarians in order to have all their questions answered.
Nir, the cow
Today, Technoleg has made prosthetics and braces for many different animals, including sheep, donkeys, even a cow named Nir. Nir, who was only one and a half at the time when the Freedom Farm Sanctuary rescued him from the Golan Heights, was missing a leg. Meital said, “Nir was supposed to be sent to slaughter, but we approached the farmer who owned him and said we would give him a good life and produce a prosthetic leg for him, if he would be willing to give him up.”
When it came to making the prosthetic, Hayat remarks that “in the beginning, the cow did not want to cooperate, but then he saw that we were trying to help him and he relaxed.” The cow was 350 kgs (~772 lbs), so they had to make the prosthetic very strong in order to support his weight. It took two prosthetics and multiple trips from the workshop to the Golan Heights, but after four months, it finally worked.
Nir is the first cow in Israel today to use a prosthetic leg. “Everyone loved seeing Nir running around the farm! It wouldn’t have happend without Technoleg,” says Meital. The animals at Freedom Farm, like Nir that have braces or prosthetics, are dependent on them. They even have animals in wheelchairs. “Without them, it would be impossible to give them any quality of life,” says Meital.
ZAVIT* – Science and Environment News Agency
"Please note that the posts on The Blogs are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and neither The Jewish Journal nor its partners assume any responsibility for them. Please contact us in case of abuse."
JJ Inside The Print
It was one of those weeks where every day brought another great idea for a column. First, I attended an insightful lecture by Rabbi Dr....
He stood at the press conference on Feb. 24 and spoke about the coronavirus outbreak, visibly uncomfortable and sweating profusely. As he reassured the public...
My partner is from Jerusalem. He was born there. So were his parents. And his grandparents. He traces his roots in Jerusalem back to the...
Over the last several months, the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination has been characterized as a clash between progressives and moderates, between the party...
A teenage girl confides to her parents she hears voices, but they laugh and tell her she’s always been strange. At age 25, she is pregnant...
Grab your groggers, your mask, your costume: Purim is March 10. Often misleading and misunderstood, this outrageously raucous holiday comes in the last month of...
Nathan Hoffman has been tapped to build and launch the Galiliee Culinary Institute. “To me, food is fuel,” Hoffman said. “You can literally give me...
A visit to her grandparents’ hometown set Zane Buzby on a new path. In 2001, the actress and director decided to take a “roots trip”...
Millennials aren’t the only ones with little connection to history. The esteemed humanities department of the respected Scripps College failed to consult a little relevant history...
It is almost impossible to watch television or view other forms of media without being inundated with advertisements for 23andMe or ancestry.com, where viewers learn...
It would make sense to start the Jewish year on Rosh Hashanah, literally the “head of the year,” but that’s not how it goes in...
On the morning of March 4, as Americans were dissecting the returns from the Super Tuesday elections, Israelis were scratching their heads, awaiting final-final results....
Sorry, Rabbis of the Talmud, I didn’t dress up in a costume Like I was supposed to, Didn’t get so drunk I couldn’t differentiate bless and curse Like...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist Inside the breast-piece of decision you shall place the Urim and Tumim, so that they are...
For our grandmothers, Purim didn’t mean matching mishloach manot to the theme of the family Purim costumes. Or a basket filled with Israeli wafers, chocolates...
At the America Israel Policy Affairs Conference’s (AIPAC) Intersectionality: Standing Up for Our Values and Ourselves panel, the line for the audience Q&A was long....
Several speakers on the main stage at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference on March 1-3 in Washington, D.C., spoke about the...
“Esther, a woman, is the first statesman in Jewish history.” This is how Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik introduced the Jewish heroine of the Purim story...
During Passover in 1983, Richie Jackson, then 18, was confronted by his mother, who asked, “When are you gonna tell me you’re gay?” In revealing his...
Although he’s largely forgotten today, actor William Haines was one of Hollywood’s top leading men of the silent and early talkie eras, acting in 50...
Harold M. Schulweis was one of America’s most revered rabbis. He was succeeded in the pulpit of Valley Beth Shalom by Rabbi Edward M. Feinstein,...
What if we looked at white supremacists as not gangs but as cults? That was the question posed by Guy Nattiv, the Israeli writer-director of...
What came first? The hat or the hamantashen? The hamantashen cookie is said to be inspired by the three-cornered hat of that dastardly Haman. So now...
Jerome Adelman died Feb. 4 at 85. Survived by daughter Susan Frydrych; 1 grandchild; 1 great-grandchild. Mount Sinai Milton Birnbaum died Feb. 4 at 99....
Jessica Kirson is having a moment. The comedian, who has been doing stand-up since 1999, released her first special on Comedy Central, “Talking to Myself,”...
Some 500 supporters of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) in Washington, D.C., gathered Feb. 26 at the Beverly Hilton hotel to honor three...
SAT MARCH 7 Lev Eisha Shabbat Lev Eisha’s community of joyous Jewish women prays and sings together during a soul-inspiring Shabbat. A kiddush luncheon follows...