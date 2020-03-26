‘Will & Grace’ to Wrap with Retrospective Special

After 11 seasons, 246 episodes, 18 Emmys and groundbreaking milestones like the first kiss between two men on network TV, “Will & Grace” will come to an end on April 23. The final episode will be followed by a half-hour retrospective hosted by Eric McCormack.

Titled “It’s Time,” the finale finds Grace (Debra Messing) about to give birth, Karen (Megan Mullally) seeking closure with her ex-husband, Will (McCormack) trying not to think about his ex and Jack headed to Broadway. Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver are among the guest stars.

The special will also include video highlights of fans and celebrities sharing stories about the show, Elton John and Norman Lear among them.