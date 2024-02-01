Print Issue: Reinventing Education for the Digital Age | Feb 02, 2024
OpenDor Media is reaching the next generation - who are growing up with blatant antisemitism, both online and off - with credible information in a language they can understand.
Religion Provides What Spirituality Cannot
Religion can exist without spirituality, but spirituality lacks a meaningful framework without the structure of religion.
An Antisemitic War of Words
Israel’s war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks has brought politically charged anti-Zionist buzzwords to a head.
A Class Act— Making Kubbah Bamia
The crown jewel of the Babylonian Jewish kitchen, kubbah are shells made from semolina stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, Italian parsley and onion.
Who Is Dianne Feinstein’s Successor?
Laphonza Butler was sworn into the United States Senate to succeed Dianne Feinstein on Oct. 1, only days before the Simchat Torah massacre in Israel.
Campus Watch February 1, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on college campuses.