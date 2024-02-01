fbpx
Print Issue: Reinventing Education for the Digital Age | Feb 02, 2024

OpenDor Media is reaching the next generation - who are growing up with blatant antisemitism, both online and off - with credible information in a language they can understand.
Jewish Journal Staff

February 1, 2024

An Antisemitic War of Words

February 1, 2024

Israel’s war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks has brought politically charged anti-Zionist buzzwords to a head.

A Class Act— Making Kubbah Bamia

February 1, 2024

The crown jewel of the Babylonian Jewish kitchen, kubbah are shells made from semolina stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, Italian parsley and onion.

Who Is Dianne Feinstein’s Successor?

February 1, 2024

Laphonza Butler was sworn into the United States Senate to succeed Dianne Feinstein on Oct. 1, only days before the Simchat Torah massacre in Israel.

