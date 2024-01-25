Print Issue: Jews and DEI | Jan 19, 2024
Should Jews look to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) movement for more protection, or should they oppose it because it undermines liberal values? An examination of the dilemma.
Hamas Uses Psychological Warfare as a Weapon to Survive and Enhance its Position
“The objective of this psychological warfare related to the abductees is to prompt as many citizens as possible, especially the families of the captives, to exert pressure on the Israeli government.”
Never Again is Now: October 7 & Holocaust Remembrance Day
This week marks the first global International Holocaust Remembrance Day observed in the shadow of the October 7 massacres.
Rabbis of LA | Or Ami’s Rabbi Lana Is, Was and Will Be a Proud Israeli
The 41-year-old mother of three served in the IDF’s Intelligence Force in the Gaza Strip.