fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Jews and DEI | Jan 19, 2024

Should Jews look to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) movement for more protection, or should they oppose it because it undermines liberal values? An examination of the dilemma.
[additional-authors]
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 25, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Print Issue: Jews and DEI | Jan 19, 2024

January 25, 2024

Should Jews look to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) movement for more protection, or should they oppose it because it undermines liberal values? An examination of the dilemma.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.