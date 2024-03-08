What Did Biden Say About Israel at the 2024 State of the Union?

President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union Address Thursday, March 7 in the U.S. Capitol, and opened his remarks with reference to the rise of Naziism.

“In January 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt came to this chamber to speak to the nation. He said, ‘I address you at a moment unprecedented in the history of the Union.’ Hitler was on the march. War was raging in Europe. President Roosevelt’s purpose was to wake up the Congress and alert the American people that this was no ordinary moment.”

Fifty-four minutes later, Biden made his first mention of Israel. He made his overarching viewpoint clear, saying that “Israel has the right to go after Hamas.” He also pointed out that among the nearly 1,000 people in attendance in the House Chamber were families of hostages being held by Hamas. “I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring every one of your loved ones home,” Biden said, drawing applause from the joint session of Congress .

Earlier in the day, excerpts of Biden’s speech were leaked, revealing a plan “directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza.” In the speech, Biden reiterated that “no U.S. boots will be on the ground” in Israel.

The President also spoke directly to Israel’s leadership about the obligation to minimize civilian casualties as they continue the mission to eliminate Hamas and bring the remaining hostages home safely.

“To the leadership of Israel, I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.”

Viewers of Biden’s speech also caught glimpses of members of the House and Senate showing their support for Israel by wearing white stickers with “153” written on them — the number of days since October 7th that hostages from Israel have been in captivity. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) was spotted handing out the stickers to House and Senate Members before the speech. Schneider also wore a steel dog tag around his neck signifying his support to bring the hostages home.

The Journal identified several lawmakers also wearing the 153 sticker, including Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.). The Jewish Insider reported about 60 members wore the “153” sticker.

As his guest, Schneider brought Abby Polin, the aunt of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old abducted by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7. “It’s been 153 days since Hamas invaded Israel and took 240 hostages, and 143 hostages remain,” Schneider wrote on X. “153 days is 153 days too many; our message tonight is simple: bring the hostages home now.”

Gottheimer brought Adi Alexander, father of hostage Edan, 20, and Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) brought as his guest Mia Schem, 21, a French-Israeli hostage held captive by Hamas for over 50 days.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) brought as his guest Ruby Chen, father of American-Israeli hostage Itay, 19.

“Itay is one of the eight Americans still being held hostage in Gaza,” Graham wrote on X.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) had Itay’s mother Hagit Chen as her guest. Itay is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces. He was abducted from a Nahal Oz military base in southern Israel on October 7th.

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) brought Lucy and Hanna Siegel as his guests. They are family members of Chapel Hill native and Hamas hostage Keith Siegel, 64.

Three Members of the House, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Summer Lee(D-Penn.) wore Palestinian keffiyehs to the State of the Union. Bush invited Dr. Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian dentist and graduate student at St. Louis University, as a guest. “Thirty-five people in her family have been killed in Gaza,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

Below is a transcript of Biden’s remarks about Israel and the Middle East during his address:

“As we manage challenges at home, we’re also managing crises abroad, including in the Middle East. I know the last five months have been gut wrenching for so many people, for the Israeli people, for the Palestinian people, and so many here in America. This crisis began on October 7th with the massacre by a terrorist group called Hamas. As you all know, 1,200 innocent people, women and girls. Men and boys, slaughtered after enduring sexual violence. The deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And 250 hostages were taken. Here in this chamber tonight are families whose loved ones are still being held by Hamas. I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring every one of your loved ones home.

“We will also work around the clock to bring home Evan and Paul — Americans being unjustly detained by the Russians and others around the world. Israel has the right to go after Hamas. Hamas ended this conflict by releasing hostages. — Laying down arms … could end it by releasing the hostages, laying down arms and surrendering those responsible for October 7th. But Israel has a, excuse me — Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards — under hospitals, daycare centers, and all the like. Israel also has a fundamental responsibility though to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

“This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians in all previous wars in Gaza combined. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom are not Hamas, thousands and thousands of innocent women and children, girls and boys also orphaned. Nearly 2 million were Palestinians under bombardment or displacement. Homes destroyed, neighborhoods in rubble, cities in ruin, families without food, water, medicine. It’s heartbreaking. I’ve been working nonstop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for six weeks to get all the prisoners released, all the hostages released. We get the hostages home and ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis and build toward an enduring more—something more enduring. The United States has been leading international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza. They can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters. No U.S. boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.

“And Israel must do its part. Israel must allow more aid in Gaza, ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire. They’re announcing they’re going to have a crossing in Northern Gaza. To the leadership of Israel, I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time.

“And I say this: as a lifelong supporter of Israel my entire career, no one has a stronger record with Israel than I do. I challenge any of you here. I’m the only American President to visit Israel in wartime, but there is no other path that guarantees Israel security and democracy. There is no other path that guarantees that Palestinians can live in peace with peace and dignity. And there’s no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and all of its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia with whom I’ve been talking. Creating stability in the Middle East also means containing a threat posed by Iran. That’s why I built a coalition of more than a dozen countries to defend international shipping and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. A board of strikes to degrade the Houthis capability and defend U.S. forces in the region. As Commander-in-Chief, I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and our military personnel.”