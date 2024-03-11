At His Moment of Oscar Glory, Jonathan Glazer Hijacks His Jewishness and the Holocaust

“Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” filmmaker Jonathan Glazer said last night at the end of his thank-you speech at the Academy Awards. In front of a global audience, Glazer, the director of the best international feature for “The Zone of Interest,” a drama set in Auschwitz, caused quite a stir by injecting his Jewishness and the Holocaust during his moment of glory.

But did he check with his dictionary first? “Refute” means to “disprove.” What does it mean to disprove your Jewishness? That the Jewishness is false? Which part?

Or was he trying to say, perhaps, that he is renouncing his Jewishness? Or that he is against his Jewishness being hijacked? If he meant the latter, he should have written “who refute that our Jewishness and the Holocaust are being hijacked…”

Given that he was reading prepared remarks, one would think that he would choose his words, or at least his vocabulary, more carefully.

And what does it mean that the Holocaust is “being hijacked by an occupation?”

How is Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria hijacking the Shoah? Even if you grant that Israel’s control of these disputed territories is wrong, how does that “hijack” the deliberate murder of six million people?

And if his point was that his Jewishness is also being hijacked by the occupation, what does that even mean? Israel’s actions has stripped him of his Jewishness? Would he say the same thing of his Britishness if he opposed its policies?

Evidently, the only one doing the hijacking last night was Glazer himself. Maybe he hijacked his Jewishness and the Holocaust to try to come across as some kind of noble, universalist champion of human rights.

In any case, his reckless opportunism triggered an avalanche of outrage.

“It’s disgusting to see that when the director of a Holocaust movie wins an award, he uses his platform to denounce his own Jewishness and co-opt the tragedy of the holocaust for his own political cause,” Ari Ingel, Executive Director of Creative Community for Peace, said in a typical example of the reaction.

My biggest outrage was reserved for Glazer’s final sentence, when his English was quite clear.

“Whether the victims of October 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization—how do we resist?”

Notice that when he refers to the 1200 Israelis who were murdered, mutilated, raped and burned alive, he only uses the lame and passive phrase, “the victims.” But when he refers to Israel’s forced retaliation to prevent another Oct. 7, suddenly it’s an ATTACK.

Hamas terrorists create victims, while Jewish defenders attack. Glazer couldn’t even bring himself to bring up the 134 hostages still in the cruel hands of the Hamas murderers.

How long did it take him to prepare such putrid remarks that libeled his people in front of the world? Now that he’s triggered such a backlash, will he try to clarify the remarks or will he double down?

As far as his last question—how do we resist?– that’s easy: We resist by refuting you, Mr. Glazer, with the truth that your Jewishness would have taught you.