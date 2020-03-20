Rabbis Grapple with Funerals and Sitting Shivah During COVID-19

Valley Beth Shalom Rabbi Ed Feinstein has officiated at four funerals since California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders on March 15 in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. They included closure of many businesses, and together with Los Angeles County orders, limited gatherings to no more than 50 people and required people age 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to self-quarantine.

None of the funerals Feinstein officiated at during that period were coronavirus-related, but the son of one deceased man is a pulmonologist at a local hospital and attended the funeral “heavily gloved, masked and terrified,” Feinstein told the Journal. He said they have been among the most challenging funerals he’s held in his decades as a rabbi.

Now, with the governor’s March 19 order that the entire state of almost 40 million people must shelter in place, with only essential services to remain open, Jewish funerals and the seven days of shivah (mourning) are going to be challenging. Under the L.A. County Department of Health rules, gatherings must be limited to 10 people.

“This has broken up our normal patterns of connection with each other in a brutal way,” Feinstein said. “We are a connecting people. The opposite of Judaism is social isolation. We gain our sense of sanity through community. When you break that apart, you create a coldness, and the hurt of a loss becomes redoubled.”

“We’re not gathering. It’s that simple,” Sinai Temple Rabbi David Wolpe said. “It’s part of a much larger societal shift. It’s unprecedented, so it will be hard to figure out how that will work. The reality that we’re not able to be each other’s physical comfort will test us — how much we’re willing to give to each other.”

Wilshire Boulevard Temple Rabbi Steven Leder told the Journal several practices are being adopted by L.A.-area rabbis, including:

• Meeting via Zoom with families before a funeral rather than going to homes to talk about the deceased.

• Mourners, rather than the rabbi, tearing their own lapel or wearing a black ribbon as a sign of grief.

• Graveside funerals only, none held in a chapel.

• Funeral homes providing hand sanitizer and tissues to all casket-bearers.

• Chairs at graveside funerals spaced 6 feet apart.

• Two podiums so clergy don’t share a microphone with other speakers.

• Mourners placing dirt in a grave with their hands, rather than with the conventional shovel, so the shovel isn’t handed from one mourner to the next.

• In-person shivah minyans are discouraged and in no case permitted to exceed the 10-person government-mandated rule.

“There’s just no sugarcoating that it’s going to make grieving more difficult,” Leder said. “We as rabbis have to do as much as we possibly can to soothe people’s souls, because it’s now going to be done mostly in the absence of community.”

Gabrielle Birkner, who lives in Hollywood and runs the Modern Loss website and is co-author of “Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome,” told the Journal, “The good news is — and I know this, having helped build an online community for those living with loss — people can connect in profound ways that don’t involve physical contact: check-in calls, writing our stories and sharing them online, joining virtual support groups, video conferencing and, yes, letter writing.”

“As good as FaceTime and Zoom and the other virtual platforms are, there’s nothing like being in the presence of somebody and being able to offer a hand and a hug,” said Rabbi Denise Eger of West Hollywood’s Congregation Kol Ami. “It is just so much a part of Jewish tradition. What’s it like not to make the lines at the cemetery mourners walk through? Even in the numbness of grief, hearing words of consolation, and walking literally in the midst of your community, is so powerful. How do you mourn sheltering in place if it’s your parent or sibling and you’re not in the same city? How will that work now? These are the questions I’m asking. And I have more questions than answers at this point.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen is a journalist in New York City.