AIPAC Reports that Two People Who Attended its Conference Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said that at least two people who attended the lobby’s policy conference have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The conference, which ran from Feb. 28-March 2, drew 18,000 activists to Washington.

The AIPAC statement posted late Friday on Twitter said the two people who tested positive are from New York. The outbreak has been especially hard on the Orthodox Jewish community in Westchester County, and AIPAC listed the county’s health department as among the authorities with which it is in communication.

The others are the New York Health Department, national health authorities and the District of Columbia Health Department. The statement also said the lobby was consulting with Edward Septimus, a professor of internal medicine at Texas A&M University.

The statement posted on Twitter said an email was going out to all attendees as well as to congressional offices. The conference routinely attracts a majority of Congress members and their staffers.